Wasim Jaffer Bats For Sanju Samson's Inclusion Amid Suryakumar Yadav's Lean Patch In ODIs

New Delhi: India faced Australia in the second match of three-match ODI series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Unfortunately the hosts crashed to 117 all out in 26 overs after being asked to bat first. Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav's batting form has become a reason to worry for Team India because the 32-year-old right-handed batter has failed to fire for the Men in Blue in two back-to-back ODI matches against Australia.

Meanwhile wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is not picked to be a part of the Indian squad for the ODI series. Sanju last played against Sri Lanka during the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium on January 3, 2023. During the match he got injured and has been out since then. He joined the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to complete his rehabilitation process and now is absolutely fit.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer express his views about Sanju's selection in the team. He believes that it's not a bad option to consider Sanju Samson instead of Suryakumar Yadav for the final ODI against Australia in Chennai.

"We might sympathize with Suryakumar Yadav as the first ball that he faced was of 145 clicks. No doubt that it's challenging when a left-arm seamer tries to bring the ball back in. Again, he should have anticipated that when Mitchell Starc bowls, he will attack the stumps and might swing the ball", Waffer told ESPN.