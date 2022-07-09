Wasim Jaffer Brutally Trolls Michael Vaughan After India Beat England In 2nd T20I By 49 Runs

Edgbaston: India beat England by 49 runs in the second T20I To take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series. India once again were on fire with the ball and bowled out England for 121 in their chase of 171 runs. England won the toss and opted to field. Indian batters came with great intent and smashed England bowled to all corners of the park. Them raced to 49 in the 5th over before England made a comeback and picked up the wicket of Rohit Sharma. What followed was a proper collapse as India went from being 49-1 to 89-5. The flurry of wickets didn’t made India change their plans of going after the English bowling. A brilliant 46 run cameo of Ravindra Jadeja helped India to 170-8 in their 20 overs.

The win comes a day after India beat England by 50 runs in the first game. The first game was not too different from the second T20I where India posted a big total on the board and then rattled the England batting with quality bowling. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the star for India in the series so far. He has left the England batter bamboozled with a wonderful exhibition of swing bowling. Meanwhile India made a few changes in the playing XI today and dropped players like Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel, who did well in the last game. Virat Kohli came in place of Deepak Hooda but he failed to make an impact and was dismissed for 1. In then end, it was a comprehensive win for India.

Meanwhile, after the series win, Wasim Jaffer massive trolled his former England captain Michael Vaughan. The two are often involved in social media banters.