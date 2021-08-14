London: Ex-India cricketer and a social media sensation Wasim Jaffer, who always comes up with hilarious memes and puzzles – this time roasted Mohammed Siraj in the most comical manner after two failed DRS calls during the second Test at Lord’s on Friday.

Eyeing the crucial wicket of English captain Joe Root, Siraj got a little desperate when he wrapped him on his pads. Siraj pleaded with captain Virat Kohli to go for the DRS, he took it but replays showed that the ball was missing the leg stump on both occasions.

Now, Jaffer has come up with a new definition for DRS. For Jaffer – it is not ‘Decision Review System’, instead, it is ‘DRS: Don’t Review Siraj,’ – he also added a teasing emoji along with the post.

Earlier, Siraj was on fire as he picked up two English wickets. He removed Dominic Sibley and Haseeb Hameed in successive deliveries in the first over after Tea.

Root and Burns steadied England’s ship as they took the score past 100. Rory Burns looked set for a well-deserved half-century but was dismissed by Mohammed Shami for 49 in the final hour of the day’s play.