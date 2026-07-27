Wasim Jaffer HIGHLIGHTS the biggest strength of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says…

The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has shown great talent in his first international cricket matches. He played for India in a three-game T20 series against Zimbabwe and scored two fifties.

Wasim Jaffer says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless approach is the biggest reason behind his success

In the opening match, Sooryavanshi batted with his usual attacking style. He reached fifty runs in just 18 balls. His quick and bold batting impressed everyone.

In the third and final T20I, the young opener played more carefully at the start. Later, he opened up and hit powerfully, making 81 runs off 49 balls. He came very close to scoring his first hundred for India but fell short.

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Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer liked the way Sooryavanshi batted. He praised the teenager’s smart approach and maturity during the innings. Overall, Sooryavanshi had a strong start to his international career. His two half-centuries have made people notice his big potential as a future star for India. “Of course, we all want him to score big hundreds, but somehow that’s not his style,” Jaffer said.

“He keeps playing his shots and goes for the big hits, and that’s also the reason behind his success. It’s really nice to see that the pressure of the scoreboard or individual milestones doesn’t get into his head. Even today (third T20I), he played some excellent shots, but unfortunately, the catch that dismissed him was absolutely brilliant,” he added.

Wasim Jaffer praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless batting and team-first approach

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer gave high praise to the teenager. He liked that Sooryavanshi does not worry about personal records or milestones. Instead, the young batsman always focuses on scoring quickly for the team and keeping the run rate high.

This mature way of thinking has impressed many people and shows Sooryavanshi’s big potential as a future star for India.

“He plays absolutely fearless cricket. We saw him in the IPL knockouts as well, where he missed out on two centuries after getting into the 90s. He could have easily played a few more balls and taken singles, but that’s just not his nature. That’s not how he plays the game, and that’s something to like about him.“

“He narrowly missed out on that first century, but he has produced two really good knocks in this series. One of the biggest positives has been him scoring runs. We were already expecting Vaibhav to perform in international cricket, but I think these two innings will boost his confidence even further. Going forward, I feel he’ll play with a lot less pressure, and he has been a success story,” Jaffer concluded.