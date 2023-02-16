Wasim Jaffer Predicts India's Playing XI For Second Test Against Australia, Drops Kl Rahul And Suryakumar Yadav
Wasim Jaffer picked India's playing XI for the second Test and dropped KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav for Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.
New Delhi: India picked up an astounding win over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The team now sets sight on the second Test in Delhi. With Shreyas Iyer fit and set to return to the team, there will be a few changes in the playing XI. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer picked his playing XI for the second Test and made two big changes to the Indian team. Jaffer dropped KL Rahul and brought in Shubman Gill, who has been in remarkable form in recent times. The cricketer-turned-expert also brought in Shreyas Iyer in place of Suryakumar Yadav, who made his debut in the last game. Iyer missed the last game owing to an injury but India coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that if Iyer passes the fitness Test, he will walk into the team. "It's always great to have somebody back from injury. We never like to lose people because of injury. It's not for us as a team, not nice for the individual. I'm glad that he is back and fit. We'll take a call after a couple of days of training. He's had a long session today, he has done some training. We will assess it tomorrow as well once he comes for a light hit and see how it goes. If he is fit and ready to go and take the load of five days of a Test match, then without a doubt with his past performances, he will walk straight into the XI," Dravid said in the pre-match press conference. Wasim Jaffer's playing XI for the second Test: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
