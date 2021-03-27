After suggesting three changes to Virat Kohli in the playing XI for the decider against England, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has now taken it a step further and nominated the player to watch out for. Jaffer – who has built a starry reputation in social space – used a Bollywood twist to name the player.

It did not come as a surprise given his good run of form in the last two games, Jaffer picked KL Rahul as the player to watch out for. He tweeted the picture of yesteryears Bollywood actor Rahul Roy. The former India cricketer named KL Rahul after a fan asked him the question.

Earlier, Jaffer reckoned Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Suryakumar Yadav should be drafted in the XI for the decider at Pune on Sunday. It would be interesting to see how many of Jaffer’s choices find a way to the XI.

It is a big game as England will start favourites for a change after the morale-boosting win in the second ODI – on Friday.