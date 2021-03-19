Ahmedabad: Wasim Jaffer has seemingly responded to a tweet from Michael Vaughan whose cheeky comment that England lost to Mumbai Indians in the fourth T20I has gone viral on the social media platform. India bounce back for the second time in the ongoing five-match series to make it two-all on Thursday night with the decider to be played on Saturday now.

Jaffer wrote that by alluding that an international team lost to a franchise, former England captain Vaughan is taking a dig at his own team. In a last-over thriller, India successfully defended a target of 186 to win by eight runs after Suryakumar Yadav scored a fifty in his first international innings to help the host post a challenging total.

“When you say your team wasn’t defeated by a national team but by a franchise team, you’re not trolling your opponents, you’re trolling your own team. Night all,” Jaffer, a former India opener, said.

When you say your team wasn’t defeated by a national team but by a franchise team, you’re not trolling your opponents, you’re trolling your own team. Night all. #INDvsENG Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 18, 2021

Four of the members of the India playing XI including Rohit Sharma, Surya, Hardik Pandya and Rahul Chahar play for MI in IPL. Moreover, Rohit took over the captaincy late into the England chase when Virat Kohli left the field after complaining of stiffness.

Vaughan played on the fact that four MI players played vital roles in Indian victory. “Just a thought … @surya_14kumar Mumbai Indian … @hardikpandya7 Mumbai Indian … @ImRo45 captaincy Mumbai Indian !!!! @mipaltan #JustSaying” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the Englishman had also taken a cheeky dig at Kohli by praising his decision to allow Rohit to make the tactical decisions late into the contest. “Great captaincy from Virat … !! Allowing @ImRo45 to get involved & clearly his tactics work …” he had posted.

There has been a raging debate in recent years to hand over the T20I captaincy to Rohit considering his record as MI captain, a team he has led to four IPL titles. Also, as T20I captain, he has led India to victories in 15 out of 19 matches.