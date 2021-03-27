After a humiliating loss to England in the second ODI, ex-India cricketer Wasim Jaffer – who has developed quite a reputation in social space – has suggested three changes in the playing XI for the decider in Pune on Sunday. Like always, Jaffer passed the suggestion with a cryptic tweet – that had to be decoded.

It is a picture from Washington Square Park in Manhattan – where Chess players can be seen playing under the late afternoon Sun. Fans were quick to decode it. They figured out that ‘Chess’ was meant for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal – who is a state-level chess champion. Then he speaks of the ‘Sun’, which is ‘Surya’ in Hindi, and with that, he referred to Suryakumar Yadav – who missed the last game.

The third change he recommended was getting Washington Sundar in the XI.

In the caption, he wished India skipper Virat Kohli a very good morning and then describes the picture.

Good morning @imVkohli a photo to brighten up your morning. And yes, good luck for the game tomorrow😉 #INDvsENG #decode pic.twitter.com/Vyfl7f24u1 Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 27, 2021

It would be interesting to see how many of Jaffer’s suggestions are taken into account by Kohli and Co.

Jaffer – who has played 31 Tests for India and two ODIs – is rated as one of the biggest domestic giants. The 43-year old who retired from all forms of cricket recently – is one of the few players to have amassed more than 25,000 runs in their career.

Meanwhile, India – who were hammered by England in the second ODI – would look to come back strong and win the three-match series that is locked at 1-1.

The decider takes place on Sunday in Pune and it is expected to be a humdinger.