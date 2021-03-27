After a humiliating loss to England in the second ODI, ex-India cricketer Wasim Jaffer - who has developed quite a reputation in social space - has suggested three changes in the playing XI for the decider in Pune on Sunday. Like always, Jaffer passed the suggestion with a cryptic tweet - that had to be decoded. <p></p> <p></p>It is a picture from Washington Square Park in Manhattan - where Chess players can be seen playing under the late afternoon Sun. Fans were quick to decode it. They figured out that 'Chess' was meant for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal - who is a state-level chess champion. Then he speaks of the 'Sun', which is 'Surya' in Hindi, and with that, he referred to Suryakumar Yadav - who missed the last game. <p></p> <p></p>The third change he recommended was getting Washington Sundar in the XI. <p></p> <p></p>In the caption, he wished India skipper Virat Kohli a very good morning and then describes the picture. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Good morning <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> a photo to brighten up your morning. And yes, good luck for the game tomorrow&#x1f609; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsENG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/decode?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#decode</a> <a href="https://t.co/Vyfl7f24u1">pic.twitter.com/Vyfl7f24u1</a></p> <p></p> Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) <a href="https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1375667512600227841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 27, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>It would be interesting to see how many of Jaffer's suggestions are taken into account by Kohli and Co. <p></p> <p></p>Jaffer - who has played 31 Tests for India and two ODIs - is rated as one of the biggest domestic giants. The 43-year old who retired from all forms of cricket recently - is one of the few players to have amassed more than 25,000 runs in their career. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, India - who were hammered by England in the second ODI - would look to come back strong and win the three-match series that is locked at 1-1. <p></p> <p></p>The decider takes place on Sunday in Pune and it is expected to be a humdinger.