Wasim Jaffer Takes Inspiration From Salman Khan's Old Tweet Ahead of RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Tie Goes Viral

Hours ahead of the Punjab Kings’ season opener against Rajasthan Royals, Wasim Jaffer – who has become a social media sensation – took to Twitter inspired by a Salman Khan old tweet. Expressing his desire to win, Jaffer said he wishes to reply with a ‘yes’ to Salman. During the 2014 edition, Salman – who is close to Preity Zinta – had asked her if her IPL franchise had won.

As a friend, Salman was enquiring.

Jaffer captioned the matchday post, “Our campaign starts today. My only wish is that I get to quote tweet this Salman Khan tweet with ‘Yes’ more often this season.”

Our campaign starts today. My only wish is that I get to quote tweet this Salman Khan tweet with ‘Yes’ more often this season 😉 #RRvsPBKS #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/v2A0oeTGrS Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the IPL clash between Punjab and Rajasthan promises to be a high-scoring affair as both sides boast of big-hitters. Fans could be in for a six fest.

RR vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C), Shivam Dube, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi/Jaydev Unadkat and Mustafizur Rahman.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Fabian Allen/Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi.