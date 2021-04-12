Hours ahead of the Punjab Kings’ season opener against Rajasthan Royals, Wasim Jaffer – who has become a social media sensation – took to Twitter inspired by a Salman Khan old tweet. Expressing his desire to win, Jaffer said he wishes to reply with a ‘yes’ to Salman. During the 2014 edition, Salman – who is close to Preity Zinta – had asked her if her IPL franchise had won.

As a friend, Salman was enquiring.

Jaffer captioned the matchday post, “Our campaign starts today. My only wish is that I get to quote tweet this Salman Khan tweet with ‘Yes’ more often this season.”

Our campaign starts today. My only wish is that I get to quote tweet this Salman Khan tweet with ‘Yes’ more often this season 😉 #RRvsPBKS #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/v2A0oeTGrS Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the IPL clash between Punjab and Rajasthan promises to be a high-scoring affair as both sides boast of big-hitters. Fans could be in for a six fest.

RR vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C), Shivam Dube, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi/Jaydev Unadkat and Mustafizur Rahman.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Fabian Allen/Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi.