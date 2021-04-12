Hours ahead of the Punjab Kings' season opener against Rajasthan Royals, Wasim Jaffer - who has become a social media sensation - took to Twitter inspired by a Salman Khan old tweet. Expressing his desire to win, Jaffer said he wishes to reply with a 'yes' to Salman. During the 2014 edition, Salman - who is close to Preity Zinta - had asked her if her IPL franchise had won. <p></p> <p></p>As a friend, Salman was enquiring. <p></p> <p></p>Jaffer captioned the matchday post, "Our campaign starts today. My only wish is that I get to quote tweet this Salman Khan tweet with 'Yes' more often this season." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Our campaign starts today. My only wish is that I get to quote tweet this Salman Khan tweet with 'Yes' more often this season &#x1f609; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRvsPBKS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRvsPBKS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://t.co/v2A0oeTGrS">pic.twitter.com/v2A0oeTGrS</a></p> <p></p> Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) <a href="https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1381479743153786887?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, the IPL clash between Punjab and Rajasthan promises to be a high-scoring affair as both sides boast of big-hitters. Fans could be in for a six fest. <p></p><h2>RR vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Rajasthan Royals:</strong> Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C), Shivam Dube, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi/Jaydev Unadkat and Mustafizur Rahman. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Punjab Kings:</strong> KL Rahul (C&amp;WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Fabian Allen/Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi.