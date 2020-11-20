Former India opener Wasim Jaffer trolled Brad Hogg on raising doubt over Rohit Sharma’s spot in Playing XI against Australia in upcoming Test series. Jaffer, who is famous for his sarcastic jibes on social media, shared a hilarious meme to troll the former Australian leggie.

Hogg on his Twitter account posted that Rohit’s overseas record in Tests might put certainty over his place in the XI for the upcoming series. The former Aussie responded to a fan’s tweet asking if Ajinkya Rahane could lead the side after the first Test. Regular skipper Virat Kohli will return to India after the opening Test as he has been granted paternity leave for the birth of his first child

“Rahane will do a fine job. The only other option would be Rohit but his record touring in Test Cricket provides no certainty of him holding a spot in the team,” Hogg replied to the fan.

https://twitter.com/Brad_Hogg/status/1328158987435446272

While Jaffer responded to Hogg’s opinion and shared a meme from Bollywood comedy movie ‘Hera Pheri’ where Akshay Kumar says, “Aaja, aaja beta aaja” to troll him.

https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1329665264586158080

Rohit has been left out from the limited-overs series against Australia due to his hamstring injury, which he sustained during recently concluded Indian Premier League. Rohit though has been picked for the four-match Test series that gets underway from December 17.

Rohit has started his fitness training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Recently former India pacer Irfan Pathan advocated Rohit to lead the Indian team in absence of Kohli in Test series. He claims Rohit is a proven leader and required experience to do the job.

“Nothing against Rahane but Rohit has to captain. He is a proven leader and has the required experience. His role as an opener will be equally crucial. He is the guy you want to play in Australia. I remember ODI series in 2008 and he was new but did quite well on Australian pitches. He will be raring to go after the injury,” Pathan told PTI.

“There is nothing more dangerous for the opposition than a hungry Rohit Sharma. Playing abroad is always a tough challenge but when Rohit is in form conditions don’t matter,” he added.