New Delhi: England defeated Pakistan to lift the T20 World Cup 2022. The marquee event was one of the best seasons of the tournament and saw many nail-biting encounters and a few shocking upsets. Eventually, India, Pakistan, New Zealand and England managed to reach the semis where Pakistan defeated New Zealand and England thrashed India to reach the final.

Ahead of the final, former Pakistan cricketer, Imran Nazir took a dig at Team India for not reaching the final. Nazir took to Twitter to share a meme, mocking team India, however, he got a befitting reply from former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer. Jaffer used an MS Dhoni quote to shut down Imran Nazir.

Yes India v Pakistan final would have been better Imran but as a wise man once said.. #PAKvENG #T20WorldCupFinal https://t.co/71fUOjza36 pic.twitter.com/Q6DXwaE46R Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 13, 2022

Nazir then used a quote from Julius Caesar to counter Wasim Jaffer. It will be interesting to see if Jaffer comes up with a reply or not.

Actually, this is what a wise man once said. https://t.co/LWCvH1W7FR pic.twitter.com/prh9SgBbw8 Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) November 14, 2022

Coming back to the final, Pakistan had a poor outing with the bat as they could only manage 137/8. However, the bowling made England work hard for every run, but a half-century by Ben Stokes took England home by five wickets.