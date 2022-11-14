<strong>New Delhi:</strong> England defeated Pakistan to lift the T20 World Cup 2022. The marquee event was one of the best seasons of the tournament and saw many nail-biting encounters and a few shocking upsets. Eventually, India, Pakistan, New Zealand and England managed to reach the semis where Pakistan defeated New Zealand and England thrashed India to reach the final. <p></p> <p></p>Ahead of the final, former Pakistan cricketer, Imran Nazir took a dig at Team India for not reaching the final. Nazir took to Twitter to share a meme, mocking team India, however, he got a befitting reply from former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer. Jaffer used an MS Dhoni quote to shut down Imran Nazir. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Yes India v Pakistan final would have been better Imran but as a wise man once said.. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvENG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCupFinal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCupFinal</a> <a href="https://t.co/71fUOjza36">https://t.co/71fUOjza36</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q6DXwaE46R">pic.twitter.com/Q6DXwaE46R</a></p> <p></p> Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) <a href="https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1591780230875996160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Nazir then used a quote from Julius Caesar to counter Wasim Jaffer. It will be interesting to see if Jaffer comes up with a reply or not. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Actually, this is what a wise man once said. <a href="https://t.co/LWCvH1W7FR">https://t.co/LWCvH1W7FR</a> <a href="https://t.co/prh9SgBbw8">pic.twitter.com/prh9SgBbw8</a></p> <p></p> Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) <a href="https://twitter.com/realimrannazir4/status/1591951793860349952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Coming back to the final, Pakistan had a poor outing with the bat as they could only manage 137/8. However, the bowling made England work hard for every run, but a half-century by Ben Stokes took England home by five wickets.