Wasim Jaffer Uses MS Dhoni Quote To Shut Down Imran Nazir For Mocking Team India
Wasim Jaffer (Image Source: Twitter)

New Delhi: England defeated Pakistan to lift the T20 World Cup 2022. The marquee event was one of the best seasons of the tournament and saw many nail-biting encounters and a few shocking upsets. Eventually, India, Pakistan, New Zealand and England managed to reach the semis where Pakistan defeated New Zealand and England thrashed India to reach the final.

Ahead of the final, former Pakistan cricketer, Imran Nazir took a dig at Team India for not reaching the final. Nazir took to Twitter to share a meme, mocking team India, however, he got a befitting reply from former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer. Jaffer used an MS Dhoni quote to shut down Imran Nazir.

Nazir then used a quote from Julius Caesar to counter Wasim Jaffer. It will be interesting to see if Jaffer comes up with a reply or not.

Coming back to the final, Pakistan had a poor outing with the bat as they could only manage 137/8. However, the bowling made England work hard for every run, but a half-century by Ben Stokes took England home by five wickets.