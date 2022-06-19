“Wasn’t The Plan When I First Started”: Has Rahul Dravid Been Hard Done By BCCI? Check Out His Answer

New Delhi: India coach Rahul Dravid just about completed eight months with the national team as the head coach and it has been quite a journey for the former India captain. While talking with Murali Kartik just before the start of the match on Star Sports, Dravid had a smile on his face when asked about his experience as the coach of India in the first eight months and said that Covid did make things challenging for him at times, adding that he has worked with six captains in eight months which isn’t probably ideal.

“It’s been quite exciting. It’s been good fun. I must say it’s been challenging as well. Probably been about six captains in the last eight months that I have had to work with which probably wasn’t the plan when I first started. But is is just the nature of Covid, the nature of the number of games we are playing…,” said Dravid with a smile on his face.

“Just you know, managing the squad, managing the players and workload of the squad and a few retirements and a few changes in the captaincy as well…That meant I have had to work with quite a few people in the last eight months which in itself has been challenging but it’s been good fun as well,” he further added.

Dravid took over as the coach of India after Ravi Shastri’s tenure ended with the Indian team last year after the T20 World Cup. With another T20 World Cup scheduled to take place later this year, Dravid would look to make India a strong unit that can win the tournament which India has not won since the inaugural season in 2007 captained by MS Dhoni.