WATCH: 15 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes 96, breaks multiple RECORDS vs GT in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi records: Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again grabbed the spotlight with a sensational knock in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans. The young gun is known for his aggressive batting but this time around he showed great maturity and match awareness, mixing caution with explosive stroke play at the right times.

WATCH: Donovan Ferreira’s 6,6,6,6 against Rashid Khan guides RR to a strong finish vs GT in IPL 2026

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Star RR opener Vaibhav scored 96 runs in just 47 balls, hitting eight fours and seven sixes, at a strike rate of 204.26. His innings helped Rajasthan Royals to set a challenging total of 214/6 in 20 overs. The Royals booked their place in the IPL 2026 final after sealing a comfortable win.

Balanced start before the explosion

In contrast to his usual explosive hits, Vaibhav was cautious in the initial few overs. Once he got set he was determined to build his innings and protect his wicket before he let himself loose on the Gujarat bowlers. This was a calculated approach which set him apart from his previous performances.

He was eventually dismissed by Kagiso Rabada on 96, falling victim to the nervous nineties for the third time this season. With this, he joins the likes of David Warner, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, and Ruturaj Gaikwad as one of the players with the most 90s dismissals in IPL history.

Vaibhav breaks multiple records

The young opener continued to rewrite records this IPL season. He became the fastest player to reach 1000 IPL runs, achieving the milestone in just 440 balls – faster than Andre Russell’s previous record of 545 balls.

He also jointly occupies the second spot for the fastest 1000 runs in terms of innings (23 innings), behind only Shaun Marsh. With 775 runs so far in IPL 2026, Vaibhav sits fifth on the list of highest run-scorers in a single season.

Solid contributions from Jadeja and Ferreira

While Vaibhav grabbed most of the attention, Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial knock of 45 runs, and Donovan Ferreira provided an explosive finish with 38 off just 11 balls to give Rajasthan a strong total.

List of Records Broken by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Most runs in a single IPL season

973 – Virat Kohli (2016)

890 – Shubman Gill (2023)

863 – Jos Buttler (2022)

848 – David Warner (2016)

775 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

Most 90s dismissals in IPL history

3 – David Warner, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Fastest to 1000 IPL runs (Balls Faced)

440 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

545 – Andre Russell

560 – Tim David

Vaibhav’s fearless yet mature approach has not only powered Rajasthan Royals to the final but has also given Indian cricket a potential future superstar.