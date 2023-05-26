WATCH: 4-Year-Old Fan Picks KL Rahul As His Favourite Player...

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul was ruled out of the IPL 2023 midseason due to injury, even though his team under Krunal Pandya's captaincy reached the playoffs but were defeated by the Mumbai Indians by a big margin of 81 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 24, Wednesday.

The wicketkeeper-batter is currently undergoing rehabilitation and is on the road to recovery. Recently, a video went viral all over the internet when a four-year-old fan was seen naming the ten captains of the IPL franchise on the TV screen. When asked about his favourite, he immediately pointed it out and named KL Rahul as the one.