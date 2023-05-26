Advertisement

Not only IPL but KL ruled out of the upcoming World Test Championship as well.

WATCH: 4-Year-Old Fan Picks KL Rahul As His Favourite Player, His Response Goes Viral
Updated: May 26, 2023 2:33 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul was ruled out of the IPL 2023 midseason due to injury, even though his team under Krunal Pandya's captaincy reached the playoffs but were defeated by the Mumbai Indians by a big margin of 81 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 24, Wednesday.

The wicketkeeper-batter is currently undergoing rehabilitation and is on the road to recovery. Recently, a video went viral all over the internet when a four-year-old fan was seen naming the ten captains of the IPL franchise on the TV screen. When asked about his favourite, he immediately pointed it out and named KL Rahul as the one.

KL Rahul ruled Out Of WTC

Not only IPL but KL ruled out of the upcoming World Test Championship as well.

Briefing more details, the BCCI said, "After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia."

On his health status, BCCI noted, "A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage," the BCCI statement added.

 

 

 

