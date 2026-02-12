This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… Dasun Shanaka’s explosive 20 ball fifty powers Sri Lanka beat Oman in T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka posted a massive 225/5 and then demolished Oman for 120/9 to win by 105 runs in T20 World Cup 2026.
Sri Lanka registered a dominant 105-run victory over Oman in the 16th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, delivering a commanding all-round performance to strengthen their position in the tournament.
Early wobbles before middle-order masterclass
Batting first, Sri Lanka had a shaky start as openers Pathum Nissanka (13) and Kamil Mishara (8) were dismissed cheaply.
However, Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake steadied the innings with a brilliant partnership. Mendis struck a composed 61 off 45 balls, while Rathnayake played an explosive knock of 60 from just 28 deliveries, shifting the momentum firmly in Sri Lankaâ€™s favour.
Skipper Dasun Shanaka then provided the late fireworks, smashing 50 off only 20 balls, including two fours and five sixes. His aggressive finishing propelled Sri Lanka to a massive total of 225/5 in 20 overs.
Oman struggle with the ball
Oman’s bowlers found it tough to contain Sri Lanka’s batters. Jiten Ramanandi was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two key wickets – Shanaka and Rathnayake – though he conceded 41 runs.
Sufyan Mehmood endured a difficult outing, giving away 60 runs in his four overs while picking up the wicket of Pathum Nissanka.
Oman’s batting line-up falters
Chasing a daunting 226-run target, Omanâ€™s top order crumbled early. Aamir Kaleem (6) and skipper Jatinder Singh (1) were dismissed cheaply, putting the side under immediate pressure.
Mohammad Nadeem tried to anchor the innings with a fighting 53 off 56 balls, including three fours and a six. Wasim Ali chipped in with a quick 27 off 20 balls, striking three sixes, but Oman never looked close to the target.
Sri Lankan bowlers seal the dominant win
Sri Lankaâ€™s bowlers backed up their batters with a disciplined performance. Dushmantha Chameera picked up two important wickets, including Hammad Mirza and Jatinder Singh, while Maheesh Theekshana also claimed two scalps, dismissing Aamir Kaleem and Wasim Ali.
The comprehensive 105-run victory lifted Sri Lanka to the top of the Group B points table, boosting their campaign momentum in the T20 World Cup 2026.
