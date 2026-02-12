add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… Dasun Shanaka's explosive 20 ball fifty powers Sri Lanka beat Oman in T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka posted a massive 225/5 and then demolished Oman for 120/9 to win by 105 runs in T20 World Cup 2026.

Written by Srijal Upadhyay
Published: Feb 12, 2026, 04:56 PM (IST)
Edited: Feb 12, 2026, 04:56 PM (IST)

Dasun Shanaka
Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka registered a dominant 105-run victory over Oman in the 16th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, delivering a commanding all-round performance to strengthen their position in the tournament.

Early wobbles before middle-order masterclass

Batting first, Sri Lanka had a shaky start as openers Pathum Nissanka (13) and Kamil Mishara (8) were dismissed cheaply.

However, Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake steadied the innings with a brilliant partnership. Mendis struck a composed 61 off 45 balls, while Rathnayake played an explosive knock of 60 from just 28 deliveries, shifting the momentum firmly in Sri Lankaâ€™s favour.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka then provided the late fireworks, smashing 50 off only 20 balls, including two fours and five sixes. His aggressive finishing propelled Sri Lanka to a massive total of 225/5 in 20 overs.

Oman struggle with the ball

Oman’s bowlers found it tough to contain Sri Lanka’s batters. Jiten Ramanandi was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two key wickets – Shanaka and Rathnayake – though he conceded 41 runs.

Sufyan Mehmood endured a difficult outing, giving away 60 runs in his four overs while picking up the wicket of Pathum Nissanka.

Oman’s batting line-up falters

Chasing a daunting 226-run target, Omanâ€™s top order crumbled early. Aamir Kaleem (6) and skipper Jatinder Singh (1) were dismissed cheaply, putting the side under immediate pressure.

Mohammad Nadeem tried to anchor the innings with a fighting 53 off 56 balls, including three fours and a six. Wasim Ali chipped in with a quick 27 off 20 balls, striking three sixes, but Oman never looked close to the target.

Sri Lankan bowlers seal the dominant win

Sri Lankaâ€™s bowlers backed up their batters with a disciplined performance. Dushmantha Chameera picked up two important wickets, including Hammad Mirza and Jatinder Singh, while Maheesh Theekshana also claimed two scalps, dismissing Aamir Kaleem and Wasim Ali.

The comprehensive 105-run victory lifted Sri Lanka to the top of the Group B points table, boosting their campaign momentum in the T20 World Cup 2026.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

