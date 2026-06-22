Watch: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… Rovman Powell smashes five consecutive sixes in brutal MLC 2026 assault

The Los Angeles Knight Riders remained unbeaten in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 with a convincing 81-run win over the Seattle Orcas, but the night will be remembered for the match-changing power-hitting display by Rovman Powell.

The West Indies batter produced one of the most explosive cameos of the tournament, smashing five consecutive sixes in an over and turning what looked like a decent total into a match-winning score. His brutal assault helped LAKR post 196 before their bowlers wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

Powell’s five-sixes blitz changes the game

For much of the innings, Los Angeles Knight Riders appeared headed towards a total in the 170-180 range despite a solid start from the top order. At 110/4 in the 13th over, Seattle Orcas had worked their way back into the contest and looked capable of restricting the opposition.

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That changed the moment Powell arrived at the crease.

The West Indies star launched an extraordinary attack on Dasun Shanaka, hammering five successive deliveries for six. The clean striking left the Seattle bowlers with no answers as Powell sent the ball repeatedly into the stands. Shanaka tried altering his pace and line, but nothing could stop the carnage.

The over completely shifted momentum in LAKR’s favour. Powell attempted to make it six sixes in a row but eventually miscued a slower delivery and was caught. Even then, the damage had already been done as his 37-run knock came at a strike rate that transformed the innings.

Watch Rovman Powell five sixes in a row

Fletcher and Munro set the platform

Earlier, Andre Fletcher and Colin Munro gave LAKR the ideal start after being put into bat.

The experienced opening pair attacked from the outset and helped the Knight Riders reach 58 without loss in the powerplay. Munro looked fluent before falling to Ottneil Baartman’s clever slower delivery.

Unmukt Chand contributed 19 runs before departing, while Sunil Narine’s promotion to No. 4 brought mixed results. The all-rounder managed 15 before Baartman produced a superb yorker to dismiss him.

Fletcher continued to score freely and made 40, ensuring LAKR had a strong foundation before Powell’s late fireworks lifted them to 196 all out.

Seattle collapse under pressure

Chasing 197, Seattle Orcas never managed to gain any momentum.

Sunil Narine struck early by removing Tim Seifert, while Jason Holder and Carmi le Roux added further pressure with crucial wickets. Seattle slipped to 43/4 inside the powerplay and were immediately on the back foot.

Shimron Hetmyer and Dasun Shanaka briefly tried to rebuild, but Shadley van Schalkwyk dismissed both batters to effectively end the contest. From 62/6, the chase never recovered.

Harmeet Singh provided late entertainment with a quickfire 25 from only eight deliveries, but no batter apart from him managed to make a significant impact.

Andre Russell finished off the innings with three wickets as Seattle were bowled out for 115 in 15.3 overs.

Powell steals the show

LAKR’s bowlers were fantastic, but Powell’s five sixes in a row proved to be the defining moment of the match. Seattle’s entire batting line-up managed only four sixes during their chase – one less than Powell hit in five consecutive deliveries.

The win gives Los Angeles Knight Riders two wins from two matches and improves their position near the top of the MLC 2026 standings, while Seattle Orcas are left searching for answers after a one-sided defeat.