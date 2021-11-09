<strong>New Delhi: </strong> Pari Sharma went viral in 2020 when her videos of her batting became the talk of social media which created a lot of stir in the cricketing fraternity. Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, eight-year old Pari is an aspiring young cricketer whose Instagram and Facebook page is full of training-related content. She has reels and videos of different types of shots, her bowling, and her practice sessions at the academy where she trains. <p></p> <p></p>Cricket fans were blown away by the sheer display of skills and execution of the little girl, who was performing cover drives, square cuts as if she was a professional cricketer with vast of experience. Her dexterous batting prowess caught the attention of many former cricketers who are in complete awe of the young cricketing sensation. 

Here is a recent video of her net practice which she posted it on social media. Here is another video of her flawless batting. Everyone is talking about her batting abilities but her fielding is also a treat to the eyes.  When her video went viral, former England captain Michael Vaughn was taken aback by the brilliant execution of the young girl. Pari Sharma .. 7 yrs old .. Her movements are as good as it gets &#x1f44d;&#x1f44d;&#x1f44f;&#x1f3fb; <a href="https://t.co/yeVGd9svKb">pic.twitter.com/yeVGd9svKb</a></p> <p></p> Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelVaughan/status/1252861928927408131?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Pari's favourite team is MS Dhoni-led side Chennai Super Kings and she also happens to be a devoted yoga fan. With the talent she possesses, India are all set to have another cricketing superstar in the near future.