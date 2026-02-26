Watch: Abhishek Sharma silences critics with fifty in India’s must win clash vs Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2026

Abhishek Sharma smashed 55 off 30 balls in India’s must-win Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe after three ducks in T20 World Cup 2026.

Live Blog Summary Full Scorecard Commentary Schedule Points Table India VS Zimbabwe 256/4 (20.0) 184/6 (20.0) India beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs Man of the Match: Hardik Pandya Last Wicket: Tashinga Musekiwa c Sanju Samson b Shivam Dube 7 (4) - 173/6 in 19.3 Over

After a tough run in the T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek Sharma finally showed his class in India’s do-or-die Super 8 match against Zimbabwe at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 26.

The young left-hander had gone through a really bad patch earlier in the tournament with scores of 0, 0, 0 and 15 in his last four innings. Many fans and experts were wondering if he should keep his place. But the team management showed full trust in him, and Abhishek repaid that faith with a calm and solid knock.

Abhishek lets Samson take strike

Just like in the match against South Africa, Abhishek did not face the first ball. He let partner Sanju Samson take the opening delivery and handle the early pressure. This was a smart tactical move. After getting out cheaply in the powerplay in his previous games, starting slowly helped him settle in and showed both personal awareness and good team planning.

The pressure on Abhishek had been building. His World Cup scores included a first-ball duck against USA, another early dismissal against Pakistan, a third duck against Netherlands, and just 15 against South Africa. His aggressive style was under the scanner. Yet the team stuck with him, knowing the match-winning ability he had shown in the recent home T20I series against New Zealand.

A well-constructed half-century for #AbhishekSharma! ðŸ‘



His first in the ICC Menâ€™s T20 World Cup and what an occasion to bring it up! ðŸ’™



ICC Menâ€™s #T20WorldCup ðŸ‘‰ SUPER 8, #INDvZIM | LIVE NOW âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/vIdZg7mGmy pic.twitter.com/vIVUWHYhSe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 26, 2026

Zimbabwe delay their spinners

Abhishek played with calm and composure. He watched the ball closely, judged its length, and reacted well. He stayed measured and deliberate, while Zimbabwe also held back their spinners – the same ones who had troubled India earlier in the tournament. This gave Abhishek time and space to settle and take control.

He tried a couple of big hits that didn’t connect, but he never looked rushed. He stayed patient, found gaps, ran hard, and kept his focus even when shots didn’t come off. The maturity and calmness he showed were missing in his earlier matches.

Solid knock and key partnerships

Abhishek scored a valuable 55 off 30 balls, hitting four boundaries and four sixes. He built important partnerships that helped India recover from a shaky start.

He added 48 runs with Sanju Samson (24 off 15) after Samson got out early. Later, he shared a crucial 72-run stand with Ishan Kishan (34 off 24 balls, four boundaries and one six). These partnerships gave India a strong platform in a must-win game.

Abhishek’s knock will give him huge confidence moving forward. With one more big match against West Indies coming up, India will hope he carries this form and helps the team reach the semi-finals.

The young opener has once again proved why the management kept faith in him. This innings could be the turning point India needed in their title defence.

