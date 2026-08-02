WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s 25 sixes power him to a stunning 233 off 91 balls

Abhishek Sharma has played one of the most exciting innings in recent times. The young India batter scored a huge 233 runs from just 91 balls in a local one-day district match.

He hit 15 fours and an amazing 25 sixes during his knock. powerful batting thrilled everyone at the ground as he kept hitting the ball all over the field.

Abhishek Sharma answers critics with stunning 233-run knock

Playing for Amritsar against the Tarn Taran Men’s Senior Team Abhishek helped his team score a massive 533/8 in 50 overs. Videos of his big sixes and brilliant shots have gone viral on social media and fans are sharing them everywhere.

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ABHISHEK SHARMA MAKES A STATEMENT 🔥



– He smashed 233 runs from just 91 balls with 15 fours & 25 sixes against Tarn Taran Men Sr in the One Day District match pic.twitter.com/QV4k83Oo5e — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 2, 2026

This innings has become a big talking point because Abhishek was not in good form recently. In the T20 series against Zimbabwe, he scored only 1, 8 and 2 in three matches. Many fans were disappointed and questioned his form.

Abhishek Sharma’s stunning knock gives fans hope ahead of the Asian Games T20 tournament

But after coming back home, Abhishek showed that he was ready to fight back. He played with confidence attacked the bowlers and scored runs with ease. His innings showed that he is working hard to get back to his best.

The Asian Games T20 tournament will be played in September, and this knock has given fans new hope. Many people now believe that Abhishek can take this form into the tournament and play important innings for India.

Now, Abhishek only needs to keep working hard, stay focused and continue scoring runs. If he does that, he can make a strong comeback and achieve even bigger success in the future.