IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s two explosive sixes give SRH a flying start against RCB

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s two explosive sixes give SRH a flying start against RCB

Star Sunrisers Hyderabad player Abhishek Sharma showcase explosive batting performance against RCB. Read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 22, 2026, 10:21 PM IST

Published On May 22, 2026, 10:21 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 22, 2026, 10:21 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma's impressive batting performance vs RCB

Abhishek Sharma's impressive batting performance vs RCB in IPL 2026

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: The match no. 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Pat Cumminsâ€™ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. This match is going to be important for both teams as it will be help them to secure the top spot in the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Also Read: Virender Sehwag mentions MS Dhoni’s name in the CSK…, after defeat against GT, says

Abhishek Sharma’s explosive knock powers SRH to 255 against RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad had won the toss and decided to bat first. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, star players Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head began the innings for SRH. Both batters showcased a brilliant batting performance and continued their attacking approach. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma smashed some good boundaries and put RCB bowling attack in the pressure.

Abhishek Sharma continued his impressive form in the evening game. Speaking about his performance in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Abhishek scored 56 runs off 22 balls, including four fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 254. At one point, SRH was seen lacking to score runs. But, Abhishek Sharma backed his confidence and smashed two consecutive sixes on Suyash Sharmaâ€™s delivery.

Meanwhile, his partner, Travis Head also helped his side to get a good start in the innings. Head scored 26 runs off 16 balls. Not only this, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen showcased a brilliant batting performance and guide their side to 255 runs for the loss of four wickets.

Also Read: Big blow as former star player from MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings announces retirement, his name is…

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Virender Sehwag mentions MS Dhoni’s name in the CSK…, after defeat against GT, says…

Virender Sehwag mentions MS Dhoni’s name in the CSK…, after defeat against GT, says…
Mark Boucher highlights the importance of dismissing Sanju Samson on first delivery vs GT, says…

Mark Boucher highlights the importance of dismissing Sanju Samson on first delivery vs GT, says…
Aakash Chopra’s BIG suggestion for Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of RCB clash, says…

Aakash Chopra’s BIG suggestion for Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of RCB clash, says…
‘Young team in transition…’: Ruturaj Gaikwad gives honest take on CSK’s poor IPL 2026 season

‘Young team in transition…’: Ruturaj Gaikwad gives honest take on CSK’s poor IPL 2026 season

Latest News

Abhishek Sharma's explosive batting performance vs RCB

Former star from MS Dhoni's CSK announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Virender Sehwag points out CSK's weakness in IPL 2026

Pakistan announces squad for ODI series against Australia

Mark Boucher praises Siraj for dismissing Samson for a duck

Aakash Chopra gives important advice to SRH ahead of RCB clash

Editor's Pick

Shubman Gill praises GT momentum ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs after CSK thrashing

Shubman Gill praises GT momentum ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs after CSK thrashing
Stephen Fleming sends clear MESSAGE before GT clash as CSK fight to keep IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive

Stephen Fleming sends clear MESSAGE before GT clash as CSK fight to keep IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive
Why IPL batters still struggle against KKR’s THIS star? Aakash Chopra explains

Why IPL batters still struggle against KKR’s THIS star? Aakash Chopra explains
Bad news for CSK fans as MS Dhoni misses must-win Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2026

Bad news for CSK fans as MS Dhoni misses must-win Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2026
GT vs CSK IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans hold slight edge over Chennai Super Kings in head-to-head battle

GT vs CSK IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans hold slight edge over Chennai Super Kings in head-to-head battle
BIG blow for MI! Captain Hardik Pandya fined after breaching IPL Code of Conduct during KKR clash

BIG blow for MI! Captain Hardik Pandya fined after breaching IPL Code of Conduct during KKR clash