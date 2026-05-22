WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s two explosive sixes give SRH a flying start against RCB

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Hyderabad VS Bengaluru 255/4 (20.0) 197/4 (19.4) Run Rate: (Current: 10.02) RCB need 59 runs in 2 balls at 177 rpo Last Wicket: Rajat Patidar (C) c Ravichandran Smaran b Travis Head 56 (39) - 178/4 in 18.2 Over Tim David 14 * (6) 1x4, 1x6 Krunal Pandya 39 (30) 5x4, 0x6 Sakib Hussain (3.4-0-28-1) * Travis Head (1-0-7-1)

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: The match no. 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Pat Cumminsâ€™ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. This match is going to be important for both teams as it will be help them to secure the top spot in the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

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Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

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Abhishek Sharma’s explosive knock powers SRH to 255 against RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad had won the toss and decided to bat first. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, star players Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head began the innings for SRH. Both batters showcased a brilliant batting performance and continued their attacking approach. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma smashed some good boundaries and put RCB bowling attack in the pressure.

Abhishek Sharma continued his impressive form in the evening game. Speaking about his performance in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Abhishek scored 56 runs off 22 balls, including four fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 254. At one point, SRH was seen lacking to score runs. But, Abhishek Sharma backed his confidence and smashed two consecutive sixes on Suyash Sharmaâ€™s delivery.

Meanwhile, his partner, Travis Head also helped his side to get a good start in the innings. Head scored 26 runs off 16 balls. Not only this, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen showcased a brilliant batting performance and guide their side to 255 runs for the loss of four wickets.

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