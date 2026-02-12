WATCH: Former Pakistan star Ahmed Shehzad breaks down in tears on live TV after PSL 2026 auction snub

Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on TV after going unsold in PSL 2026 auction, emotional clip with Mohammad Amir goes viral.

Ahmed Shehzad

Former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad was left visibly emotional and in tears during a recent television appearance, after going unsold in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 player auction. The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with a video of the emotional moment going viral.

Shehzad, who has not played for the Pakistan national team since 2019 and last featured in the PSL in 2020, expressed deep disappointment over his continued exclusion from domestic and international cricket. Speaking on the show, he said he was genuinely happy for his former teammates who are still playing, but admitted he felt heartbroken for himself.

In an emotional moment that moved viewers, Shehzad broke down while talking about his 9-year-old son.

“My 9-year-old son wants to see me play cricket,” he said, his voice cracking. “He remembers the days when I used to play and tells me, ‘I recall you playing cricket.’ Those words hurt me personally even more.”

The TV host consoled him with a hug on air, while Mohammad Amir, who was also present as a guest on the show, sat beside him during the emotional exchange.

A stellar T20 record overshadowed by long exile

Ahmed Shehzad enjoyed a strong international career for Pakistan before his prolonged absence from the national side. He played:

13 Tests – 981 runs

81 ODIs – 2,605 runs (including 6 centuries and 14 half-centuries)

59 T20Is – 1,471 runs (including 1 century and 7 half-centuries)

In domestic and franchise T20 cricket, his record is even more impressive:

257 T20 matches – 7,011 runs

5 centuries and 45 half-centuries

Despite this consistent run-scoring ability, particularly in the shorter format, Shehzad has struggled to regain selection or major franchise contracts in recent years.

Last competitive match in BPL, often compared to Virat Kohli

Shehzad’s most recent competitive appearance came during the 2023-24 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season. Outside of Pakistan, he has not been part of any major T20 league since then.

Interestingly, during his peak years, Ahmed Shehzad’s aggressive batting style and physical appearance led to frequent comparisons with Indian star Virat Kohli among fans and commentators.

The emotional interview has reignited debate about his exclusion from the PSL and whether the 34-year-old still has something to offer Pakistan cricket or T20 leagues. For now, Shehzad’s heartfelt words have touched many, highlighting the personal toll of a long hiatus from the game he loves.