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WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane’s stunning catch sends dangerous Ashutosh Sharma to the pavilion

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Ajinkya Rahane's impressive catch dismissed Ashutosh Sharma for 39 runs off 28 balls.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 08, 2026, 10:28 PM IST

Published On May 08, 2026, 10:28 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 08, 2026, 10:28 PM IST

Ajinkya Rahane's impressive fielding against Delhi Capitals

Rahane's stunning catch dismiss Ashutosh Sharma

The match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Whoever loses this game will face problems for the rest of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders Match no. 51 playing XI

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar

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Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Delhi Capitals, Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul began the innings. Delhi Capitals got a great start at the beginning as the opening showcased their impressive batting performance by smashing some good boundaries and taking advantage of powerplay.

KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka’s brilliant batting performance at their home ground hyped fans. Speaking about their individual score, Pathum Nissanka was the star player for Delhi Capitals as he backed his form and smashed a blistering half-century off 29 balls. Pathum Nissanka’s innings includes, five fours and three sixes. However, after his innings, Delhi Capitals faced a major setback against Kolkata Knight Riders as they could only score 142 runs on the board.

Star batter, Ashutosh Sharma helped the teams to post this score with some impressive shots. Ashutosh played some big boundaries in the crucial time to give a competitive total to Kolkata Knight Riders. Ashutosh Sharma scored 39 runs off 28 balls, including three fours and three sixes. To dismiss him from the match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Ajinkya Rahane took a brilliant catch and sent him back to the pavilion.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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