Former England skipper Alastair Cook is one of the greatest batters to have ever played the game. With a solid batting technique backed by a strong temperament, Cook tormented the best bowlers during his playing days. Cook, who retired from international cricket after the Test series against India in 2018, still is an active County cricketer and plies his trade for Essex.

Meanwhile, the southpaw was recently left stunned when a 15-year-old upcoming cricketer shattered his stumps. While playing for Bedfordshire Young Farmers CC against Potton Town CC in the Heritage Cup quarter-final, Cook batted at No.5 with his team chasing a target of 155 in 12 overs.

Cook raced to a score of 20 before being cleaned up by Kyran Shackleton. The big wicket also ensured that the Potton Town CC won the match by 26 runs. Earlier in the match, Cook even rolled over his arm for an over and conceded 14 runs. It was not a memorable outing for the English veteran but certainly was for young Kyran Shackleton.

Watch the video here:

The moment cricket legend Sir Alastair Cook was bowled by 15 year old local lad Kyran, in Potton this evening. @PottonTownCC pic.twitter.com/PXR9ME5ptu Adam Zerny (@adamzerny) May 23, 2022

Cook is the highest run-scorer for England in Test cricket. He made his Test debut against India in 2006 and served England cricket for over 12 years before drawing curtains on a memorable career. Cook represented England in 161 Tests, scoring 12652 runs at an average of 45.35. The southpaw also scored 33 hundreds in his illustrious career. He also played 92 ODIs and 4 T20Is, scoring 3204 and 54 runs respectively but failed to make any significant name for himself in the formats. However, that was a time when England used to prioritize Test cricket with little attention to the shorter formats.

However, post the 2015 World Cup, after being knocked out before the semifinals, England revamped their ODI cricket and went on to become one of the greatest teams which also won the World Cup in 2019. However, at the same time, their Test form saw a dip. Since 2021, England have lost series against India, New Zealand, West Indies and Australia.