Saurashtra was taking on Baroda in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday. Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra chased down Baroda’s 176-run target with 4 wickets and 2 balls remaining. Samarth Vyas played a match-winning knock of 97 runs in just 52 balls for Saurashtra.

However, there was another highlight moment that came in this final over thriller. During the 9th over of the second innings, Sheldon Jackson got into a heated altercation with Baroda skipper and veteran batter Ambati Rayudu.

Umpires and other players had to intervene between them to separate. The matter started with Rayudu expressing his displeasure to Jackson for taking too much time for getting ready to bat. Sheldon Jackson not impressed with the remarks walked towards Rayudu while exchanging words.

Both of them were in a heated exchange. Rayudu stood there and continued to argue despite Jackson returning to the crease following Umpire’s intervention. Rayudu was leading the Baroda side and was invited to bat first by Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat following the toss.

Ambati Rayudu was dismissed by Unadkat on a golden duck. The Baroda side with the help of Mitesh Patel and Vishnu Solanki’s half-century scored 175 runs at the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs but couldn’t defend it.

Samarth Vyas’s 97 helped Saurashtra to chase down the huge total. The win was crucial for Saurashtra as their opening match against Gujarat got canceled due to rain and on the other hand, Baroda faced their first loss after winning the first match.