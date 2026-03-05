Watch: Arjun Tendulkar’s ‘Statue’ moment with Saaniya during wedding song, video goes viral

Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding celebrations in Mumbai created a buzz online after a viral video showed him standing like a statue during a song performance at the mehendi ceremony.

Arjun Tendulkar wedding

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married Saaniya Chandhok on March 5 in Mumbai. The celebrations are in full swing as the Tendulkar family welcomes a new member. The mehendi ceremony took place on Wednesday and saw many big names from the cricket world in attendance, including Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Zaheer Khan, and Ravi Shastri. As the wedding got closer, several videos from the functions went viral on social media, keeping fans entertained.

Arjun stands like a statue during song performance

One video from the mehendi night became very popular online. It showed Arjun standing on stage with Saaniya while a guest sang the famous song “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” Arjun stayed completely still, almost like a statue – without any expression on his face throughout the performance. His calm and motionless look made fans laugh and started a big meme fest across social media platforms.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Arjun Tendulkar is next-level introvert.ðŸ˜„



Bro at least smile a little, itâ€™s your own wedding. ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/gXr68lUYV1 — RohanðŸ’« (@rohann__45) March 5, 2026

Arjun Tendulkar:

Jaldi khatam karo ye sab, mujhe awkward lag raha hai — à¤…à¤‚à¤•à¥à¤¶ (@ankushtweets) March 5, 2026

This's why you should marry the person who you love instead of your papa's choice.

pic.twitter.com/BmqUASdY81 — Irushi â™¡ËŽËŠË— (@Im_IrushiK) March 5, 2026

Gambhir attends wedding hours before India’s Semi-Final

India head coach Gautam Gambhir also reached Arjun’s wedding venue just hours before the national team’s important T20 World Cup semi-final against England. Even though India faced some pressure in their Super 8 matches, the team stepped up and knocked out two-time champions England to reach the final four.

India coach Gautam Gambhir with his old friends Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and others at Arjun Tendulkarâ€™s wedding before the semi-final. â¤ï¸



Old friendships, new memories.pic.twitter.com/Q9KkIjSHIJ — Tapish (@crictapish) March 5, 2026

Indian team members also present at the wedding

Some members of the Indian team reportedly attended Arjun’s wedding. This was possible because the wedding functions were being held in the same hotel where the Indian team was staying ahead of their T20 World Cup semi-final against England.

Many big names attend the ceremony

Several other well-known personalities from across the country also attended the wedding celebrations.

Engagement last year, Saaniya from prominent family

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August last year. Saaniya Chandhok comes from a well-known family background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, especially Arjun’s sister Sara Tendulkar for many years.

The wedding has become a big talking point, with fans enjoying the mix of cricket, family joy, and viral moments from the functions.