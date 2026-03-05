This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Watch: Arjun Tendulkar’s ‘Statue’ moment with Saaniya during wedding song, video goes viral
Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding celebrations in Mumbai created a buzz online after a viral video showed him standing like a statue during a song performance at the mehendi ceremony.
Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married Saaniya Chandhok on March 5 in Mumbai. The celebrations are in full swing as the Tendulkar family welcomes a new member. The mehendi ceremony took place on Wednesday and saw many big names from the cricket world in attendance, including Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Zaheer Khan, and Ravi Shastri. As the wedding got closer, several videos from the functions went viral on social media, keeping fans entertained.
Arjun stands like a statue during song performance
One video from the mehendi night became very popular online. It showed Arjun standing on stage with Saaniya while a guest sang the famous song “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” Arjun stayed completely still, almost like a statue – without any expression on his face throughout the performance. His calm and motionless look made fans laugh and started a big meme fest across social media platforms.
Gambhir attends wedding hours before India’s Semi-Final
India head coach Gautam Gambhir also reached Arjun’s wedding venue just hours before the national team’s important T20 World Cup semi-final against England. Even though India faced some pressure in their Super 8 matches, the team stepped up and knocked out two-time champions England to reach the final four.
Indian team members also present at the wedding
Some members of the Indian team reportedly attended Arjun’s wedding. This was possible because the wedding functions were being held in the same hotel where the Indian team was staying ahead of their T20 World Cup semi-final against England.
Many big names attend the ceremony
Several other well-known personalities from across the country also attended the wedding celebrations.
Engagement last year, Saaniya from prominent family
Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August last year. Saaniya Chandhok comes from a well-known family background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, especially Arjun’s sister Sara Tendulkar for many years.
The wedding has become a big talking point, with fans enjoying the mix of cricket, family joy, and viral moments from the functions.