WATCH: Arshdeep Singh’s throw hits Daryl Mitchell, heated exchange lights up T20 World Cup 2026 final

Arshdeep Singh’s throw hit Daryl Mitchell during New Zealand’s chase, sparking a brief heated exchange in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell Heated Moment

The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand had its share of drama and brilliance. A heated moment stole some headlines when Arshdeep Singh’s throw hit Daryl Mitchell, sparking tension on the field. But the real story was Sanju Samson’s stunning knock that powered India to a massive total and helped seal a historic win.

Controversy in the chase: Arshdeep’s throw sparks fire

Things got spicy during New Zealand’s innings in the 11th over. Daryl Mitchell played the ball straight back to Arshdeep Singh at the bowler’s end. Instead of just collecting it, Arshdeep aimed a throw at the stumps – but the ball struck Mitchell on the thigh. Mitchell was clearly angry and exchanged some sharp words with the Indian pacer. Tempers flared for a bit, but India captain Suryakumar Yadav quickly stepped in to calm things down. He had a word with Mitchell, and soon after, the two players shook hands on the field. The incident added edge to what was already a high-stakes final, but sportsmanship won out in the end.

The heated moment between Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/FHvEMgD2Fg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 8, 2026

Samson’s redemption knock lights up Ahmedabad

Sanju Samson produced what might be the biggest innings of his career so far. Batting with freedom and power, he smashed a brilliant 89 off just 46 balls against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His knock included five fours and eight sixes, giving him a strike rate of 193.48. This was easily the highest individual score ever in a T20 World Cup final, beating Marlon Samuels’ unbeaten 85* (West Indies vs England, 2016) and Kane Williamson’s 85 (New Zealand vs Australia, 2021).

Samson’s innings came at a perfect time in his redemption arc – from being overlooked to becoming India’s hero in the biggest game.

Breaking records and joining elite lists

Samson’s form this tournament has been unreal. In five innings, he scored 321 runs at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37, with 27 fours and 24 sixes across the whole event. That total pushed him past Virat Kohli’s 319 runs from the 2014 edition, making him the Indian with the most runs in a single T20 World Cup. (Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan topped the overall tournament with 383 runs at an average of 76.60 and strike rate of 160.25, including two centuries and two fifties.)

He also became only the third batter to score fifties in both the semi-final and final of a T20 World Cup – joining Shahid Afridi (2009) and Virat Kohli (2014). Virat had 72* vs South Africa in the 2014 semi and 77* vs Sri Lanka in the final; Afridi made 51 vs South Africa and 54* vs Sri Lanka at Lord’s.

On top of that, Samson joined an exclusive club by hitting three successive 50-plus scores in T20 World Cups – the joint-most ever, alongside Mahela Jayawardene, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kusal Mendis, and Sahibzada Farhan.

Historic first in a final

For the first time in T20 World Cup final history, the top three batters in the order all scored half-centuries. Samson’s explosive 89 set the platform, with solid support from the openers and middle order, helping India post a huge total and put New Zealand under pressure from the start.

