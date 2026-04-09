WATCH: Ashish Nehra angry reaction to Shubman Gill’s mistake in GT vs DC IPL 2026 match goes viral

Ashish Nehra lost his cool in the dugout after Shubman Gill’s costly fielding mistake gave away four overthrows during the thrilling GT vs DC IPL 2026 match. The moment has gone viral.

Ashish Nehra angry at Shubman Gill after costly overthrows

In a thrilling IPL 2026 match, the Delhi Capitals narrowly lost to the Gujarat Titans by just one run at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

It was one of the most intense and dramatic of the season so far. Both teams played really well, but Gujarat Titans kept their cool when it mattered most and managed to snatch the win.

Ashish Nehra’s angry reaction to Shubman Gill’s costly mistake

The match saw high emotions not just from the players but also from the coaches. Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra was seen reacting angrily from the dugout after captain Shubman Gill made a costly fielding mistake.

On Ashok Sharma’s delivery, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs took a quick single. Gill threw the ball at the stumps in an attempt for a run-out but missed, resulting in four overthrows. At that point, Delhi Capitals needed 63 runs off 28 balls. Nehra’s strong reaction went viral among fans.

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Ashish Nehra ðŸŽ™ï¸: "Benstokes ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/BmjxmZa2F1 — Honest Kohli Fanâ„¢ðŸ’šâ¤ï¸ (@49_all_out) April 8, 2026

Delhi Capitals’ brave fightback

Delhi Capitals showed outstanding fighting spirit in the chase. Star batter KL Rahul played a brilliant knock of 92 runs, including 11 fours and 4 sixes, trying to pull his team out of recent poor form. Tristan Stubbs and Vipraj Nigam also contributed with some big boundaries.

However, the game was decided in a heart-stopping final over. David Miller played an explosive cameo but made a controversial decision on the fifth ball when he refused a single. On the last ball, Miller failed to connect, and Kuldeep Yadav was run out by a sharp under-arm throw from Jos Buttler.

Miller’s emotional moment in the Delhi Capitals dressing room

After the match, a video of David Miller sitting alone in the Delhi Capitals dressing room in tears went viral. The South African all-rounder looked shattered after the narrow defeat, leaving fans emotional.

Despite the defeat, the Delhi Capitals displayed remarkable resilience. The intense drama, Ashish Nehra’s passionate response, and the poignant concluding moments involving David Miller will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression of the match.

The Gujarat Titans successfully defended their total in a thrilling contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats right up to the very last ball.