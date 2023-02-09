WATCH: Ashwin-Labuschagne's Code Language Discussion During Day 1 Of 1st IND-AUS Test Leave Fans Confused
Australia showcased a superb fightback, with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne adding 74 runs to the third wicket after the quick dismissals of the openers.
New Delhi: India is facing Australia in four-game Test series, the first match is at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The visitors won the toss and have opted to bat, but some early wickets have left the side. During the 21st over of the on-going match Australia's first innings against India, Ravichandran Ashwin delivers a length delivery to Marnus Labuschagne and the ball takes an unexpected bounce from the pitch and Ashwin Sledges Marcus Labuschagne in his manner. While some fans call it Ashwin's chess game, video of this incident is getting viral all over internet.
February 9, 2023
Chess game between Marnus and Ashwin. pic.twitter.com/zarCq9emZvJohns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 9, 2023
KS Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav were handed their debuts in the Indian team. Australia showcased a superb fightback, with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne adding 74 runs to the third wicket after the quick dismissals of the openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Pat Cummins, Tod Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
Ravi Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/3pDi4haOPACricHagrid (@CricHagrid) February 9, 2023
