Watch: Azam Khan Angry With Naseem Shah For Mocking Him During BPL Match

The Bangladesh Premier League game between Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers saw a controversial moment when pacer Naseem Shah, who was playing for Comilla Victorians mocked countryman Azam Khan from Khulna Tigers.

When Azam came out to bat in the final over of the Khulna innings, Naseem imitated his walk. Azam was clearly not upset with Naseem and pushed him away from himself. The video of the incident is now going viral on social media. Azam blasted 12 runs in four balls as Khulna managed to post a massive score of 210-2.

What looked like a massive score turned out to be a cakewalk for the Victorians as they cruised to a win by seven wickets. Mohammad Rizwan scored 73 runs in 39 balls while Johnson Charles blasted 107 off 56 to help Victorians fetch an impressive win. In the first inning, a brilliant 91 off 55 balls by Shai Hope and 95 off 61 balls by veteran Tamim Iqbal helped Khulna post a massive score on the board.