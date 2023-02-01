Watch: Azam Khan Angry With Naseem Shah For Mocking Him During BPL Match
When Azam came out to bat in the final over of the Khulna innings, Naseem imitated his walk. Azam was clearly not upset with Naseem and pushed him away from himself.
Dhaka: The Bangladesh Premier League game between Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers saw a controversial moment when pacer Naseem Shah, who was playing for Comilla Victorians mocked countryman Azam Khan from Khulna Tigers. When Azam came out to bat in the final over of the Khulna innings, Naseem imitated his walk. Azam was clearly not upset with Naseem and pushed him away from himself. The video of the incident is now going viral on social media. Azam blasted 12 runs in four balls as Khulna managed to post a massive score of 210-2.
What looked like a massive score turned out to be a cakewalk for the Victorians as they cruised to a win by seven wickets. Mohammad Rizwan scored 73 runs in 39 balls while Johnson Charles blasted 107 off 56 to help Victorians fetch an impressive win. In the first inning, a brilliant 91 off 55 balls by Shai Hope and 95 off 61 balls by veteran Tamim Iqbal helped Khulna post a massive score on the board.
Naseem Shah teasing Azam Khan at the Bangladesh Premier League #BPL2023 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/IsJgBLcE0iSaj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 31, 2023
Also Read
- Watch: Azam Khan Angry With Naseem Shah For Mocking Him During BPL Match
- PAK Vs NZ 1st ODI: Mohammad Rizwan's Fifty And Naseem Shah's Fifer Lead Pakistan To Comfortable 6 Wickets Victory Over New Zealand
- Pakistan's Pacer Naseem Shah Recalls His Mother's Tragic Death On His International Debut
- Exclusive: Abrar Ahmed Can Prove To Be A Good Prospect For Pakistan, Feels Azam Khan
- Naseem Shah Likely To Miss Remainder Of England T20I Series After Contracting Pneumonia
Also Read More News ›
- Watch: Azam Khan Angry With Naseem Shah For Mocking Him During BPL Match
- PAK Vs NZ 1st ODI: Mohammad Rizwan's Fifty And Naseem Shah's Fifer Lead Pakistan To Comfortable 6 Wickets Victory Over New Zealand
- Pakistan's Pacer Naseem Shah Recalls His Mother's Tragic Death On His International Debut
- Exclusive: Abrar Ahmed Can Prove To Be A Good Prospect For Pakistan, Feels Azam Khan
- Naseem Shah Likely To Miss Remainder Of England T20I Series After Contracting Pneumonia
LIVE SCOREBOARD
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
29 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 5 wickets
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
29 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
27 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 27 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
27 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
New Zealand beat India by 21 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS