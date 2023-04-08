Watch: Azam Khan Sweating Hard To Lose Weight, Video Goes Viral
The wicketkeeper-batter was trolled for his physique, but now in order to give them a befitting reply, the right-handed batter has started working upon his fitness.
New Delhi: Young Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan earned his place back in the Men in Green's T20I setup after a sensational show in the 2023 edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 24-year-old cricketer who is the son of former Pak stumper Moin Khan was part of Islamabad United in PSL and impressed with his power-hitting. His batting display caught everyone's attention and he was considered for T20I series against Afghanistan last month in Sharjah. But in that he failed to do much and got out for low scores.
After his flop show, the young lad was slammed for his fitness. Azam, is a slight overweight and that has always gained attention of the trolls and critics. They consider him unfit and regularly slams him. But now in order to give them a befitting reply, the right-handed batter has started working upon his fitness by noticeable effect and was seen doing exercises in a video that is going viral on social media platforms.
Azam Khan has started working on the priorities of PCB - Fitness. Working day in and day out in the gym with his trainer.#Cricket | #Pakistan | #AzamKhan | #Karachi | #Gym | #Motivation | #Fitness pic.twitter.com/YgasrIIXA5
Khel Shel (@khelshel) April 6, 2023
The wicketkeeper faced criticism for fluffing chances behind the stumps and had an unsatisfactory performance in the two innings of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah scoring only one run.
Earlier, Pakistan chief selector Haroon Rasheed also opened up about the exclusion of Azam from the T20I squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand.
"Azam Khan did not perform well in the series against Afghanistan, but mistakes happen. However, the door is open for his return if he works on his issues and improves. Many cricketers in the world have been dropped and made a comeback and played cricket for a long time," Rasheed said.
COMMENTS