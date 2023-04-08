Watch: Azam Khan Sweating Hard To Lose Weight, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Young Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan earned his place back in the Men in Green's T20I setup after a sensational show in the 2023 edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 24-year-old cricketer who is the son of former Pak stumper Moin Khan was part of Islamabad United in PSL and impressed with his power-hitting. His batting display caught everyone's attention and he was considered for T20I series against Afghanistan last month in Sharjah. But in that he failed to do much and got out for low scores.

After his flop show, the young lad was slammed for his fitness. Azam, is a slight overweight and that has always gained attention of the trolls and critics. They consider him unfit and regularly slams him. But now in order to give them a befitting reply, the right-handed batter has started working upon his fitness by noticeable effect and was seen doing exercises in a video that is going viral on social media platforms.