Melbourne: Pakistan is all set to take On England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Hopes of the Men in Green playing the final were grim after they suffered defeats to India and Zimbabwe in the first two games. However, they staged a terrific comeback to win their remaining games against South Africa, Netherlands and Bangladesh to reach the semis where they defeated New Zealand to fix a berth in the summit clash.

This is Pakistan’s third appearance in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. They finished as runners-up in the 2007 edition while they went a step ahead and won the coveted trophy in 2009. They will be eyeing to bag yet another title at the MCG on Sunday.

Ahead of the high profile game, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam tried his hands on bowling and turned his arm over against Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan relies a lot on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in batting but the star players looked out of touch in the Super 12s. However, both the stalwarts roared back to form with half centuries in the semifinal against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, England cannot be taken lightly in the final. They have been a champions side in limited overs cricket and are current holders of the ODI World Cup trophy. They will have a physiologic edge over Pakistan in the final as they defeated the Babar Azam-led side 4-3 in a seven match T20I series in Pakistan. Overall, it’s al; set up for a cracking T20 World Cup final.