Watch | Babar Azam & Mohammed Rizwan Would Be Most Expensive Players In IPL, Reckons Ex-Pakistan Cricketer 

The Indian Premier League is among the most popular league across the globe. Best players of different countries represent their respective teams to play in the cash-rich league at least once in his career. But one nation whose players are now prohibited from taking part in the IPL is Pakistan. Pakistani players are ban to participate due to border tensions after the attack of 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, because of which players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan have never gotten a chance to play in the IPL.

In a recent interview former Pakistani cricketer Tanvir Ahmed was asked about the participation of Pakistani players in the IPL, in response he said that if Pakistan skipper Babar Azam or star pacer Shaheen Afridi feature in the IPL auction, then they will become the most expensive players in the competition's history.

When the interviewer asked, "Agar paiso m bhi baat ki jaye toh Babar sabse mahenga bikega? (If we talk about money then will Babar be the most expensive?)" to which Tanvir replied by saying, "Bilkul. Babar ho gaya aur Shaheen ho gaya. Aur Rizwan bhi. Ye teen players aise hai ki ye kaafi paiso m bikenge. Mujhe aisa lgta hai ki agar ye teeno players IPL m jaaye naa, jis season m, us season m in teeno m se sabse mahenga ek player hoga koi bhi. Rizwan ko shayad mai naa bolu, Shaheen aur Babar mai se koi hoga sbse jyada mahenga player (Definitely, Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan. These three will get picked for the big bucks. I think if these three enter the IPL auction in one season, one of them will be the most expensive ever. May be not Rizwan, but definitely one of Babar and Shaheen will get the biggest pay check)", he said.

In a podcast with Nadir Ali, Tanvir said, "Agar Pakistan k players IPL m chale jaate hai to pure India ki najre Pakistan k players k upar hongi. Aawam ki bhi aur cricketers ki bhi. Isme koi dohraye hai he nahi ki hamare cricketers ko vo bahut like karte hai. Aur vo dekhna bhi chahte hai. Lekin bss vo politics ki wajeh se hamare players waha nahi ja pa rahe (If Pakistani players go to IPL, then all eyes, be it of the players or of public, will be on them. There's no doubt that they like our players and want to see us as well. It's just that, due to politics, our players can't go there)," he added.