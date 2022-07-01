Galle: Smiles were all around the Australian cricket team as they defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test match by 10 wickets at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. However, it wasn’t the same for David Warner who got hit by a bail during the match and went through a lot of pain.

Nathan Lyon took four wickets as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 113 in the second innings leaving Australia with the task of scoring just five runs for victory. The visitors completed the formality in only the fourth ball of the first over.

Meanwhile, Lyon moved into outright 10th on the all-time Test wicket-takers list and joined the likes of Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, India’s Anil Kumble and Ravichandran Ashwin and the late Australian spin legend Shane Warne.

David Warner also played his part in the win but it didn’t come without pain. During the match, Travis Head clean bowled Sri Lanka’s Jeffrey Vandersay with good off-spin. The ball beat the batter and hit the bails, however, one of them flew back in the air and hit Warner in the crotch as he tried to catch the ball at first slip.

He spent a few minutes on the floor after the incident and looked in extreme pain. However, he got back onto his feet and the fans were happy to see their favourite player in good condition.

David Warner came to bat in the fourth innings of the match as well and ensured it ended quickly, taking just four balls to hit two boundaries to end the contest. Both the teams will meet again at the same venue on July 8 for the second Test match of the series. The home side will look to win the match and level the series after their sublime performance in the ODI series.