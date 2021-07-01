New Delhi: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is currently a part of the Sri Lanka-bound Indian team, hailed former India skipper MS Dhoni in a video shared by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday. He recalled his old post on Dhoni when the cricketer announced his international retirement last year. Kumar admitted that Dhoni is a great human being and he wanted that aspect of the cricketer to come out in his post.

He hailed Dhoni the person and for being there for all youngsters. The BCCI shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Today on #SocialMediaDay, @BhuviOfficial relives some of his favourite Insta memories. Bhuvi talking about @msdhoni & his beloved dog is all heart.”

Today on #SocialMediaDay, @BhuviOfficial relives some of his favourite Insta memories 👍 Bhuvi talking about @msdhoni & his beloved dog is all heart ❤️#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4boMPZvlF5 BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2021

“I think I posted that on his retirement. Everyone knows what kind of a player he is. But I posted to explain what kind of human being he is. He always helps others. If you speak to anybody about Dhoni, they will all tell you about how helpful he is. He always gives guidance to all the youngsters,” said Bhuvneshwar in the video posted by the BCCI.

Here is what Kumar had written for Dhoni on August 15, 2020.

“You taught us that all our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. It was an honour to be a part of your cricketing journey. I have learnt so much from you Mahi bhai, your wisdom, your guidance has always helped me not only in cricket but for life as well. Happy retirement @mahi7781.”

Being the most experienced pacer, Kumar would be expected to play a key role in the Sri Lanka white-ball series.