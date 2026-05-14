WATCH: Big shame for Pakistan team as THIS star gets dismissed by a 9-year-old boy, his name is…

Star Pakistan batter and one of the finest players of all time, Saim Ayub, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and attacking approach. Saim Ayub showcased a dominating batting performance and crucial knocks for Pakistan. In short, he is an all-format player for the Pakistan cricket team.

Saim Ayub is the key player for Pakistan team in each format. However, he is a regular member of the Pakistan ODI and T20 squads. The 23-year-old star cricketer has played 17 ODIs and 67 T20 Internationals for the Pakistan team so far.

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Saim Ayub dismissed by a 9-year-old boy during practice session

Meanwhile, a clip on social media went viral. In the video, it was clearly visible that Saim Ayub was batting, and a child was bowling to him. Saim Ayub tried to play a defense on a 9-year-old boy’s delivery. But, he missed it, and the ball straight hit the stumps. The video is being widely shared on social media.

After the dismissal, Saim Ayub was seen applauding the boy and appreciating him clapping. Not only this, later, he signed the ball for the boy after practice and made his day more memorable.

Saim Ayub Struggle with bat continues..!!



Saim Ayub Clean Bowled by a Kid in a practice session.ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/AsMRROBbdV — Hamza Khan (@Hamzakhan17_) May 13, 2026

Reports claim Saim Ayub dropped from Australia ODI series squad

According to reports, Pakistan’s key player Saim Ayub has been dropped from the Pakistan ODI team. Well, let’s discuss his ODI stats. Saim Ayub has played 17 matches in ODIs so far, scoring 751 runs at an average of around 47 and a strike rate of 100. Soon, the Pakistan team will face Australia in the three-match ODI series.

Ahead of this highly-intense series, Saim Ayub’s name was missing from the 28-member white-ball training camp at the National Cricket Academy. There were already reports that he would be dropped from the ODI squad. Now, his exclusion from the training camp has further strengthened the rumors.

In the Pakistan Super League 2026, Saim Ayub scored only 258 runs in 13 matches, averaging 21 and having a strike rate of 119. He was part of the Hyderabad Kingsmen. Ayub was also the most expensive player retained in the league. The Kingsmen signed him for Rs 12.6 crore.

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