WATCH: Big trouble for Pakistan team as THIS star suffers a serious injury against Bangladesh, his name is…

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Bangladesh VS Pakistan 278 (77.0) 1st Innings 21/0 (6.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.50) PAK trail by 257 runs Abdullah Fazal 8 * (16) 1x4, 0x6 Azan Awais 13 (20) 3x4, 0x6 Nahid Rana (1-0-7-0) * Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1-1-0-0)

Currently, the test series is being played between Bangladesh and Pakistan. It’s a two-match test series, where the second series has begun. While the first series result came in the favor of Bangladesh as they defeated Pakistan by 104 runs and secured their first victory in the fixture.

Speaking about the second test session, Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh batted first. Their opponents, the Pakistan team, stopped them at a score of 278 runs in the first innings. For Bangladesh, star player Mehidy Hasan Miraz played an impressive innings for his side as he produced a 126-run knock off 159 balls.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

If we discuss Pakistan’s bowling attack in the first innings of the game, Khurram Shahzad was the key bowler for them as he removed four-star batters from their opponents. On the other hand, Mohammad Abbas and Hasan Ali also gave trouble to the Bangladesh batting lineup by taking three and two wickets.

Also Read: Ambati Rayudu names THIS star as complete middle-order batter, his name is…

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali suffers a serious head injury during the match

The Pakistan team had started their innings; Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal had begun the innings for them. However, ahead of their innings, Pakistan faced a major blow, while their bowling as star Pakistan pacer, Hasan Ali, suffered a serious head injury and was taken out of the game. As a clip went viral from the match, where it was clearly visible that Hasan had been stretchered off the field.

In the video, Hasan Ali is seen having pain and discomfort. Even though, he returned to the field in the 15th over of the game and started bowling from the 19th over of the game. Hasan Ali is the key pacer of Pakistan. Losing his availability in the match would have been a major loss to Pakistan against their opponents Pakistan.

ðŸš¨WILL PAKISTAN BE ALLOWED TO MAKE A CONCUSSION SUBSTITUTE??



– Hassan Ali Absence Can Really Harm Us pic.twitter.com/BYcsg053hd — Talha Nawaz (@TalhaDigital007) May 16, 2026

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ravi Shastri blasts Anshul Kamboj for poor strategy after expensive spell vs LSG, says…