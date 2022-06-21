Watch: Bizarre Bowling Action In England’s Village Cricket, Video Goes Viral

London: Fans have seen many bizarre bowling actions in cricket. From Paul Adams to Lasith Malinga to Sohail Tanveer, there is no end to this list and now people are fascinated by the bowling action of George McMenemy, who plays village cricket in England.

The bowler’s bowling style has grabbed many eyeballs on the international level and some fans even compared him to a famous character from the movie Lagaan.

George McMenemy’s is a slow bowler and his action is really unique. He first raises his non-bowling arm and moves towards the bowling crease parallelly and then delivers the ball. His ball gets a lot of flight and bounce which really put the batsman in trouble.

Folks I might be a fool, I might even be the worst cricketer in the world but this sport has saved my life, enriched my mental health and given me a platform to be happy once more and try to make my incredible Mummy proud up in heaven. Cricket I love you. #cricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/o46qOuAzA5 George McMenemy? (@McMcMenemy) June 20, 2022

The bowler shared his bowling clip on social media and even called himself “the worst cricketer in the world.”

He tweeted the video and wrote, “Folks I might be a fool, I might even be the worst cricketer in the world but this sport has saved my life, enriched my mental health and given me a platform to be happy once more and try to make my incredible Mummy proud up in heaven. Cricket I love you.”

George McMenemy’s video got a lot of attention and even the former England pacer Simon Jones commented on his tweet. Jones wrote, “Superb George!!.” George McMenemy also said, “Simon, you’ve just made my day Let’s hope the ECB think the same thing when I send in my application for the Headingley test.”

A user compared the bowling action of a Lagaan movie character. He wrote, “Is that action legit? Reminds me of the bloke from Lagaan.”

India is currently in England and will play a Test match against the home side from 1st July. The Indian players will also take on Ireland before the Test match.