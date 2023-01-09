New Delhi: A Bangladeshi bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo, got banned for life for kicking his prize, after he bagged 2nd position in the BABF National Bodybuilding Championships 2022 on December 23. He was really confident on his abilities and believed that he deserved 1st prize but after he was declared 2nd in the competition he make a slow walk to collect his medal. He was then handed over his prize, a blender. It seemed like Shuvo wanted to say something and was repeatedly told by one of the officials to get down from the stage.

Here is the video of bodybuilder getting viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lui Marco (@luimarco)

Shuvo threw the blender in the air and kicked it. He kicked his reward for the second time while walking out of the arena. Even though fans were cheering him up but after the incident he got banned for life.

“This was a kick at corruption. Any kind of corruption in any place in our country. Even a child could tell the difference in physique between me and the winner. However, I would like to apologies for my reaction, because without context, it looks unpleasant for a sportsperson to do that,” Shuvo told the media later.

Haji Peyar Mohammad, a former bodybuilder was was one of the judges denied the allegation of corruption and told Dhaka Triune that he had never seen such an incident in his life.

“I have been in this sport for 32 years now but never saw such incident before. Kajol (Jahid’s parent) was present in the audience and there were other respectable persons and what he did in front of them was not right. There was better player than him. There were 12 judges who picked their best and he just got fewer votes. There is win and loss in sport and one has to accept it, but he wasn’t able to hold his anger,” Peyar said.