Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been brushing his batting during an ongoing camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The India legend is gearing up for the upcoming IPL 2021, aiming to take his team to a fourth title, months after they recorded their worst ever finish in a season.

A video of Dhoni being cleaned up by a 22-year-old fast bowler Harishankar Reddy has gone viral on social media. The young right-arm pacer produced a ripper that stunned the veteran as he zipped past his defences and sent the leg stump cartwheeling.

Hari Shankar Reddy taking Dhoni’s wicket during the practice#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/zpEv8gHsp8 Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 17, 2021

Reddy was picked up by CSK at the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai held last month at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. He represents Andhra in Indian domestic circuit and has so far taken a combined 27 wickets in 5 List A matches and 13 T20s.

Meanwhile, Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last year in August, has been practicing with his CSK teammates as they hope to prove that their performance last season was just an aberration. For the first time in IPL history, CSK failed to make the playoffs and were in danger of ending with the wooden spoon.

They just about avoided finishing last.

The IPL 2021 will get underway when defending champions Mumbai Indians will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. This season, no team will get to play at home with BCCI preparing fixtures in a manner that all franchise will play at neutral venues.

CSK will begin their campaign on April 10 against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, a team they lost to twice last season. They will, in fact, play their first five matches at Wankhede Stadium before flying down to Delhi for the next four.

In their third leg, they will head south to Bengaluru before finishing their league stage matches in Kolkata where they play DC and RCB.