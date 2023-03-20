WATCH: Chris Gayle Explains Why RCB Has Not Managed To Win A Single IPL Title In 15 Years

The 16th edition of Indian Premier League is set to start in 10 days' time. In total 10 teams will participate to win the cash-rich league. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) is the most successful IPL team, having won the IPL tournament five times. Whereas, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lifted the coveted trophy on four occasions.

Virat Kohli starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most popular teams in the cash rich league but surprisingly they haven't win an IPL trophy till date. They came close to winning the title on three occasions, but failed to cross the final hurdle. RCB came close to breaking the jinx on three occasions (in 2009, 2011 and 2016), but failed to cross the final hurdle.

In a recent interview with JioCinema, Former RCB player Chris Gayle shed light on the franchise drought and explained about the franchise's struggles and its inability to win the title.

According to him, only three players got the entire limelight in the RCB set-up during the time he was with the franchise, and that was one of the main reasons as to why other players in the side felt left out.