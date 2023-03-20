Advertisement
WATCH: Chris Gayle Explains Why RCB Has Not Managed To Win A Single IPL Title In 15 Years
Virat Kohli starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most popular teams in the cash rich league but surprisingly they haven't win an IPL trophy till date.
New Delhi: The 16th edition of Indian Premier League is set to start in 10 days' time. In total 10 teams will participate to win the cash-rich league. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) is the most successful IPL team, having won the IPL tournament five times. Whereas, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lifted the coveted trophy on four occasions. Virat Kohli starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most popular teams in the cash rich league but surprisingly they haven't win an IPL trophy till date. They came close to winning the title on three occasions, but failed to cross the final hurdle. RCB came close to breaking the jinx on three occasions (in 2009, 2011 and 2016), but failed to cross the final hurdle. In a recent interview with JioCinema, Former RCB player Chris Gayle shed light on the franchise drought and explained about the franchise's struggles and its inability to win the title. According to him, only three players got the entire limelight in the RCB set-up during the time he was with the franchise, and that was one of the main reasons as to why other players in the side felt left out.
" 3 ."@henrygayle explains the hardships of his former franchise in winning the #TATAIPL ?Watch the #LegendsLounge - https://t.co/Pr9uxbBHdc (streaming ? for all telecom operators only on #JioCinema)#IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/aGheGx2DsN JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 19, 2023
"Sometimes, being one of the main players, being the main man of the franchise, I am always in my zone, pretty much. What I understand about the RCB point of view is that many players felt left out. A lot of players did not feel like they were a part of the franchise," told Gayle on JioCinema. "It was like only three players were getting all the attention - myself, Virat, and AB. A lot of players, pretty much mentally, they were nowhere within the team. So that's always going to be a challenge to win a title," he added. RCB's first match will be against MI on April 2. The good news for RCB fans is that their first match is at their home M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. With the league returning to India and also in the Home and Away format, expect M Chinnaswamy stadium to erupt with RCB and Kohli chants.
