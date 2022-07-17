WATCH: Craze OF MSD Witnessed In London, Fans Flock Streets To Click Selfies; Video Goes Viral

London: Former India skipper MS Dhoni is currently on a holiday trip to England. Dhoni marked his presence at Wimbledon and was also spotted during the second ODI between England and India. Despite being retired from international cricket for nearly three years, MS Dhoni’s popularity hasn’t seen a dip and he still remains the heartthrob of the Indian fans. His craze among the fans can be seen in a video that’s going viral on social media. In the video, MS Dhoni can be seen getting chased by fans on London streets, with many fans taking running selfies with the veteran.

M S Dhoni in London. Crazy Fans Are Chanting Dhoni Dhoni Behind Him and want to take selfie with him. Real Superstar. #msdhoni #dhoni #msdhoni #crazyfans pic.twitter.com/2ZMXMPZuWj chandrakant shinde (@shindeckant) July 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Dhoni was last seen in the IPL 2022 where his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a poor outing. Dhoni stepped down as CSK skipper ahead of the season and handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja. However, he took back the duties after Jadeja looked clueless about leadership. The speculations of Dhoni retiring from IPL have been going for a couple of years but Dhoni is not looking to draw curtains on his IPL career anytime soon. In IPL 2022, he hinted that he will be part of the 2023 season of IPL as well.

Speaking about India’s tour of England, the ODI series is tied at 1-1 and the final of the same will be played in Manchester Today, July 17. Barring a batting collapse in the second ODI, India have been very good on this tour. They dominated the Edgbaston Test before Bairstow and Root snatched a win from the jaws of defeat for England. India then bounced back to win the T20I series. They won the first ODI by 10 wickets but lost the second game by 100 runs. The team will be keen to win the final ODI and end the tour on a successful note.