Watch: Cricket Fan Hilariously Falls Over After Drinking Eight Glasses OF Beer In 12 Minutes

Cricket has evolved a lot in recent years. It is not just a sport now but a source of entertainment as well. The shorter formats especially give fans a great opportunity to hang out with friends and family.

In a recent video that’s going viral on social media, a fan is seen having a gala time during a Yorkshire vs Durham match. In the video, the man drank eight glasses of beer in just 12 minutes, before falling over. The fellow Yorkshire supporters were cheering for him, motivating him to gulp down the beers in one go.

The English fans are known to enjoy their cricket with a beer or two but the bloke took the tradition to another level. After falling over, the security forces came into action and brought a stretcher to carry the man for medical assistance as he fell right over his face.

Some other fans showed their creativity by arranging empty glasses in a sequence and making a tower. They were making a lot of noise and enjoying themselves to the fullest. However, security personnel had to interrupt as some fans, who were keener on watching the match, were not able to concentrate on the game.

A security worker came to take charge of the situation but the fans booed her. Things got tense when a few fans started arguing with the security guards who came to screw the misbehaving fans.

Speaking about the game, Yorkshire won the match by 6 wickets, chasing a mammoth total of 208.