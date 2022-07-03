Watch: Cricketers And Fans Wish Harbhajan Singh On His 42nd Birthday

New Delhi: Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has turned 42 today and received birthday wishes from all over the country by former cricketers and Indian fans. They went to social media to express their love for one of the best Indian spinners.

Harbhajan Singh is the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket and has always been a fan favourite. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wished his long-time friend Harbhajan Singh on Twitter.

He wrote, “Old is gold, wishing a match-winner and a guy who tries to keep the atmosphere jovial everywhere he goes, my friend @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday.”

Yuvraj Singh shared a video on his social media which will take you back to the time when both the legends were representing the nation. Here is the video which was shared by Yuvraj Singh:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

BCCI also took the twitter to wish Harbhajan Singh, Tweets:

A fan tweeted, “Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh – 1st Indian to Take a Hat-Trick In Test – Only bowler with 4 Consecutive 6fers in Test Cricket – Only Lower order player to Score Consecutive Test Centuries – Most Wickets by Indian in a Calendar year (102)”