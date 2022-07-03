Watch: Cricketers And Fans Wish Harbhajan Singh On His 42nd Birthday

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has turned 42 today and received birthday wishes from all over the country by former cricketers and Indian fans. They went to social media to express their love for one of the best Indian spinners. <p></p> <p></p>Harbhajan Singh is the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket and has always been a fan favourite. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wished his long-time friend Harbhajan Singh on Twitter. 

He wrote, "Old is gold, wishing a match-winner and a guy who tries to keep the atmosphere jovial everywhere he goes, my friend @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday." 

Yuvraj Singh shared a video on his social media which will take you back to the time when both the legends were representing the nation. BCCI also took the twitter to wish Harbhajan Singh, Tweets: 367 intl. games, 711 intl. wickets & 3,569 intl. runs 

1st Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick 

2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner

Youngster Kuldeep Yadav wrote, "Happy birthday Bhajju pa @harbhajan_singh .wishing you the best always Paaji #Legend"

Gautam Gambhir who won the World Cup with Harbhajan Singh also wished the former spinner. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday Bhajji! You may be done with bowling, but you can never be done with entertaining! Keep shining brother @harbhajan_singh."

A fan tweeted, "Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh - 1st Indian to Take a Hat-Trick In Test - Only bowler with 4 Consecutive 6fers in Test Cricket - Only Lower order player to Score Consecutive Test Centuries - Most Wickets by Indian in a Calendar year (102)" 