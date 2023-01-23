Breaking News

    WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Displays His Incredible Skills, Sits Defender Down While Faking A Shot

    New Delhi: Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo made a memorable debut for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr won the match against Ettifaq (1-0) and moved to the top of the table. Portuguese star signed a $200 million a year deal with the club for the next 2.5 years following Manchester United ouster. Ronaldo's debut match was one of the most awaited match in the history, even though he didn't score but he provided a few moments for fans to rejoice.

    During the match Ronaldo came inside the Ettifaq penalty box, he turned his man inside out as he faked a shot before going free. It seemed like Ronaldo is going for a shot with his right foot but he pass the ball back to his left and the defender got wrong-footed and ultimately fell down.

    Video of this incident is going viral al over internet.

    Ronaldo played his first game for Al-Nassr against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on January 19. Though this match was delayed due to a two-match ban imposed on him by the FA owing to him smashing an Everton fan's phone in April 2022 during a Premier League match.

    After the match Ronaldo uploaded a post on twitter and thanked all the fans for their incredible support.

    Al Nassr will play their next game against Al-Ittihad on Thursday, January 26.

     

     

