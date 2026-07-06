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  • WATCH: Dasun Shanaka scripts HISTORY with 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls in MLC 2026

WATCH: Dasun Shanaka scripts HISTORY with 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls in MLC 2026

Dasun Shanaka produced one of the greatest final overs in cricket history, taking four wickets in four consecutive balls to help Seattle Orcas pull off an incredible victory over Texas Super Kings in MLC 2026.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 06, 2026, 04:52 PM IST

Published On Jul 06, 2026, 04:52 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 06, 2026, 04:52 PM IST

Dasun-Shanaka

Dasun-Shanaka

A match that looked all but over turned into one of the most dramatic finishes in Major League Cricket history on Saturday. Just when Texas Super Kings appeared to be cruising towards victory, Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka produced a sensational spell in the final over to guide Seattle Orcas to a stunning nine-run win.

Texas Super Kings looked set for victory

Defending a modest total of 121, Seattle Orcas needed something special in the final over as Texas Super Kings required only 15 runs from six balls.

Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Ranjane were well in control of the chase after shifting the momentum in the 19th over. Ferreira smashed a boundary and a six in the penultimate over, putting his side firmly in the driver’s seat.

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The equation became even easier when Ranjane struck Shanaka for a boundary off the first ball of the final over, leaving Texas needing just 11 runs from the remaining five deliveries. At that stage, Seattle’s hopes of pulling off a victory looked almost impossible.

Dasun Shanaka’s dream spell changes the game

Shanaka, however, had other plans. After conceding the boundary, the Sri Lankan all-rounder responded brilliantly. He dismissed Ferreira with a cleverly disguised slower delivery that completely deceived the batter.

The pressure immediately shifted to Texas Super Kings, and Shanaka capitalised on it. New batter Calvin Savage attempted a big hit on the very next ball but could only find the fielder at long-on.

With the hat-trick ball coming up, fast bowler Adam Milne walked in but failed to survive. Looking for another big shot, Milne was caught on the boundary as Shanaka completed a remarkable hat-trick.

Four wickets in four balls seals famous Seattle win

Shanaka was not finished yet. On the final delivery of the innings, he removed Amshi de Silva, who was caught by Shimron Hetmyer, completing four wickets in four consecutive balls.

The incredible collapse saw Texas Super Kings fail to score a single run from the final five deliveries. From 107/5 after 19 overs they were bundled out for 112 to hand Seattle Orcas a memorable nine-run victory.

Shanaka pens a memorable chapter in MLC history

Shanaka’s extraordinary last over will go down as one of the finest bowling finishes in Major League Cricket. His four wickets in four balls changed the course of a game that seemed lost into a memorable victory, as Seattle Orcas wrote one of the most remarkable comebacks the tournament has ever seen.

Also Read: THIS 800kg beast forced a cricket match to be abandoned, reason will shock you

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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