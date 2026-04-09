WATCH: David Miller seen crying in dressing room after DC’s dramatic 1-run defeat vs GT

Heartbreaking video from Delhi Capitals dressing room shows David Miller sitting alone in tears after DC suffered a dramatic 1-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.

David Miller emotional video from dressing room

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals suffered their first defeat of IPL 2026 in the most dramatic fashion possible. On Wednesday, April 8, they lost to Gujarat Titans by just one run at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing 211, Delhi needed 36 runs in the last two overs. They scored 23 runs off Mohammed Siraj’s over, leaving them needing 13 off the final over. David Miller was batting explosively and had already smashed 34 runs off just 10 balls. Victory looked very close.

But then came the turning point on the fifth ball of the last over.

Miller played the ball to the on-side and wanted a single. Kuldeep Yadav started running, but Miller sent him back, choosing to keep the strike for himself. On the last ball, Miller failed to connect with Prasidh Krishna’s slower bouncer. In a desperate attempt to take a bye, Kuldeep Yadav tried to steal a run but was run out by a brilliant under-arm throw from Jos Buttler.

A video released by the franchise captures a rare and heartbreaking sight. Veteran batter David Miller is seen sitting alone in the dressing room, completely shattered and in tears.

Backing our Tiger, always ðŸ«‚ðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/pAFouiVmVH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 9, 2026

The big “What If” moment

If Miller had taken that single on the fifth ball, the scores would have been tied, and Delhi could not have lost the match. Even a Super Over would have been possible. Many fans and experts are now asking the same question – why didn’t Miller run?

Miller remained not out on 41 off 20 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes. But as he walked back to the pavilion, he must have been thinking about that one decision.

How the match unfolded

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first. Gujarat Titans posted a strong total of 210 for 4, thanks to brilliant knocks from Shubman Gill (70), Jos Buttler (52), and Washington Sundar (55).

In reply, Delhi Capitals fought hard. KL Rahul scored a fighting 92, and Pathum Nissanka made 41, but they fell agonizingly short, finishing at 209 for 8.

The final over drama

Prasidh Krishna bowled a brilliant last over under huge pressure. He had already conceded a six and a four earlier in the over but kept his cool. His clever slower bouncer on the last ball deceived Miller completely. Jos Buttler, who had removed his right glove in anticipation, quickly picked up the ball and fired an accurate under-arm throw to catch Kuldeep short of his crease.

It was a perfectly executed plan by Gujarat Titans, and unfortunately for Delhi Capitals, Miller and Kuldeep fell right into it.

This heartbreaking one-run defeat has left Delhi Capitals fans wondering what could have been if Miller had taken that single on the fifth ball.