Watch: David Warner Plays Street Cricket With Local Mumbai Boys Ahead Of 1st ODI vs India

After losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, Australia will be eyeing redemption in the three-match ODI series starting March 17. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis among others have returned to the Australian team.

David Warner, who was ruled out of the final two Tests, following a hairline fracture in elbow he suffered in the second Test, has also joined the squad in Mumbai. While a call on Warner's selection will be taken before the match by medical experts, coach Andrew McDonald has hinted that the southpaw is ready to go.