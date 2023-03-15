Advertisement

Watch: David Warner Plays Street Cricket With Local Mumbai Boys Ahead Of 1st ODI vs India

David Warner, who has recovered from the hairline fracture, was seen playing street cricket with local Mumbai boys.

Updated: March 15, 2023 3:13 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: After losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, Australia will be eyeing redemption in the three-match ODI series starting March 17. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis among others have returned to the Australian team.

David Warner, who was ruled out of the final two Tests, following a hairline fracture in elbow he suffered in the second Test, has also joined the squad in Mumbai. While a call on Warner's selection will be taken before the match by medical experts, coach Andrew McDonald has hinted that the southpaw is ready to go.

Ahead of the ODI series opener, Warner tried his luck with local Mumbai boys in street cricket, the video of which has gone Viral.

 

