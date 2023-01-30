Watch: David Warner Turns 'Pathaan' In Hilarious Juxtaposed Video
David Warner is a huge fan of Indian cinema and often keeps posting reels of Bollywood songs and movies .
New Delhi: Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan's Pathaan is creating a ruckus at the BOX Office. The blockbuster movie has smashed all records at the big screen and has become one of the most successful films of Indian cinema. Australia star David Warner, who often makes reels on Indian songs and movie dialogue, also seems to have enjoyed the movie as he recently posted a short video to pay tribute to the Pathaan. Warner posted a hilarious morphed video where he juxtaposed his face in various scenes of the movie along with Besharam Rang song.
"Wow what a film, can you name this?? #legend #icon," captioned Warner. The video was liked by several cricketers including Aaron Finch and Khaleel Ahmed. Meanwhile, Pathaan, the spy-thriller, which marked Shahrukh Khan's return to the big screens after more than four years, registered a record opening of 55 crore and leapfrogged blockbusters like RRR and KGF 2. It is said to have collected 300 crores in the first three days itself. Warner, who was recently seen in the Big Bash League is all set for the four-match Test series against India. Warner will be one of the key batters for Australia in the series given his experience of playing in the country. The southpaw was in top form in Australia's previous series against South Africa and scored a blazing double century in the second Test to lead the hosts to an inning win.View this post on Instagram
