WATCH: Donovan Ferreira’s 6,6,6,6 against Rashid Khan guides RR to a strong finish vs GT in IPL 2026

The qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Maharaja Singh PCA Stadium, Punjab. This match will decide the second finalist of the tournament, who will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

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Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Rajasthan Royals had won the toss and decided to bat first. For Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi began the innings, where Rajasthan Royals lost Jaiswal’s wicket early. Meanwhile, his partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wouldn’t lead his side’s expectations down and showcased a dynamite innings.

Rajasthan Royals players reflected an impressive batting performance to give enough total for Gujarat Titans to chase. If we talk about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s form in the tournament, his bat and class speak more than his words. Even though, most of the experienced batters struggled in the playoffs. But, this 15-year-old boy reflected his usual form as in the league stage games. Sooryavanshi scored 96 runs off 47 balls, including 8 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 204. Despite playing brilliantly, this young boy missed his century in two consecutive games. Sooryavanshi scored 97 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator clash.

If we discuss other players’ performance as well, star batter Donovan Ferreira also contributed his important 38 runs off 11 balls, at the end of Rajasthan Royals’ innings. During his knock, there was an impressive moment caught, where he smashed four big sixes in Rashid Khan’s spell and led his side to a score of 214 for the loss of 6 wickets.