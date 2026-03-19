WATCH: ‘Every time i wear this jersey…’ Virat Kohli sends strong message to RCB fans after 4 AM arrival

Virat Kohli landed in Bengaluru at 4 AM and headed straight to training, sending a powerful message to RCB fans ahead of IPL 2026.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli wasted no time after landing in Bengaluru at 4 AM on Wednesday. The former India captain went straight to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for his first training session ahead of IPL 2026.

Kohli, who now lives in the United Kingdom, has retired from T20Is and Tests. He only plays ODIs for India, giving him plenty of time to rest and prepare for the two-month IPL season. At 37, his fitness is still top-class, and with less cricket these days, he looks hungrier than ever to help RCB defend their maiden title from last year.

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Virat’s strong message to RCB fans

Right after arriving, Kohli sent a powerful message to the entire RCB family.

“Every time I wear this jersey, I’m all in. Ready for another special chase,” Kohli said in a video released by RCB.

He ended with: “same chapter new story.”

RCB captioned the video: “Time passed. Seasons changed. And our love for the Only True King, only grows stronger by the day. Our Virat Kohli returns to where he belongs, his home, Bengaluru, for a new story. So, 12th Man Army! We ready for No. 18’s Season 19?“

Time passed.

Seasons changed.



But this city? Still his. â¤ï¸

This throne? Still his. ðŸ‘‘



And our love for the ð—¢ð—»ð—¹ð˜† ð—§ð—¿ð˜‚ð—² ð—žð—¶ð—»ð—´, only grows stronger by the day. ðŸ¥¹



Our Virat Kohli returns to where he belongs, his home, Bengaluru, for a new story. â¤ï¸â€ðŸ”¥



So, 12th Man Army!â€¦ pic.twitter.com/PDLQzL96SI — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2026

RCB Squad for IPL 2026

RCB kept their core group from last season and added eight new players in the mini-auction in Abu Dhabi.

Key new signings include former KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer (bought for Rs 7 crore) and New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy (Rs 2 crore), who played in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

RCB’s IPL 2026 Schedule (First Phase)

RCB will start their title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.

They then host Chennai Super Kings at the same venue on April 5, before travelling to Guwahati to face Rajasthan Royals on April 10. The first phase ends with a match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on April 12.

Full RCB Squad for IPL 2026

Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Satwik Deswal, Jordan Cox, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Vicky Ostwal.

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